HEXUS Week In Review: TUF Dash F15, Topaz-Pro R and Arctis 7X

PCSpecialist Topaz-Pro R
It's a shame consumers can't simply walk into a shop and purchase their favourite components on a whim. Severe and ongoing stock shortages have curtailed ...
Asus TUF Dash F15
All of the industry's big names have been quick to jump on the GeForce RTX 30 Series bandwagon. In the mobile space, Nvidia's latest Ampere ...
be quiet! Dark Power 12 (850W)
You are probably sick to the back teeth about stock shortages and high prices for many tech products. Very few have been unscathed from the ...
SteelSeries Arctis 7X Wireless
Anyone in the market for a high-quality gaming headset ought to have a SteelSeries Arctis on their radar. The long-standing range is renowned for offering ...
