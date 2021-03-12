vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
facebook rss twitter

HEXUS Week In Review: TUF Dash F15, Topaz-Pro R and Arctis 7X

by Parm Mann on 12 March 2021, 16:01

Tags: PC Specialist, ASUSTeK (TPE:2357), be-quiet, SteelSeries

Quick Link: HEXUS.net/qaeqct

Add to My Vault: x

LATEST REVIEWS

PCSpecialist Topaz-Pro R

It's a shame consumers can't simply walk into a shop and purchase their favourite components on a whim. Severe and ongoing stock shortages have curtailed ...

Asus TUF Dash F15

All of the industry's big names have been quick to jump on the GeForce RTX 30 Series bandwagon. In the mobile space, Nvidia's latest Ampere ...

be quiet! Dark Power 12 (850W)

You are probably sick to the back teeth about stock shortages and high prices for many tech products. Very few have been unscathed from the ...

SteelSeries Arctis 7X Wireless

Anyone in the market for a high-quality gaming headset ought to have a SteelSeries Arctis on their radar. The long-standing range is renowned for offering ...


THE WEEK'S HOTTEST NEWS

HEXUS Forums :: 0 Comments

Login with Forum Account

Don't have an account? Register today!
Log in to be the first to comment!