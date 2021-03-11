be quiet! launches Pure Rock Slim 2 CPU cooler

German cooling, cases and power specialist be quiet! has released some new cooling products – a refined version of its Pure Rock Slim CPU cooler, and a pair of SSD heatsinks. These are the be quiet! Pure Rock Slim 2 and the M.2 SSD Cooler MC1 and MC1 Pro heatsinks.

The new Pure Rock Slim 2 CPU cooler is the sequel to the original which was launched back in September 2016. As I commented at that time, the 'Slim' suffix tips off would-be buyers that this may be a good choice for compact PC cases where its space-saving design would be appreciated, if not essential. The new Pure Rock Slim 2 CPU cooler adds a few refinements to this design but isn't markedly different.

Official highlights of the be quiet! Pure Rock Slim 2 CPU cooler are as follows:

A high 130W TDP cooling efficiency

An optimized AMD mounting for an even easier installation in alignment with the airflow

Full configuration of RAM memory banks in PC cases with limited space

Three high-performance 6mm heat pipes with aluminium caps and HDT technology

Pure Wings 2 92mm PWM fan for silent operation (max. 25.4dB(A))

PWM variable speed operation to help balance cooling and quietness

Brushed aluminium finish

Three-year manufacturer’s warranty

Product conception, design and quality control in Germany

As the Pure Rock Slim is one of the few be quiet! cooling products that hasn't been through HEXUS labs, the only significant changes I can determine with the new versions are that it is rated for 130W TDP cooling (rather than 120W), it has better mounts for AMD users, and the be quiet! Pure Wings 2 92mm PWM fan is used here (previously the fan was an unnamed be quiet! part).

The new Pure Rock Slim 2 CPU cooler will become available from mid-April in Europe priced at €22.99.

Be quiet! M.2 SSD Cooler MC1 and MC1 Pro heatsinks

If your motherboard or M.2 SSD didn't come with heatsinks or came with heatsinks that aren't as good as you had expected then you might be interested in a third party solution. Here be quiet! is steeping up to market its new M.2 SSD Cooler MC1 and MC1 Pro heatsinks. Key features are listed below.

Integrated heat pipe for an even higher cooling performance (MC1 Pro only)

Lower temperatures for your SSD

Allows maximum read/write speed for an extended timespan

Fits single sided and double-sided M.2 2280 modules alike

All-black design for an elegant look

Above you can see the major (only?) difference between the MC1 and the MC1 pro is the heatpipe in the latter. On the product pages these heatsinks are marked as "coming soon". Pricing shouldn't be very high.