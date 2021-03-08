Acer and Asus laptops spotted with GeForce RTX 3050/Ti GPUs

Prolific Twitter-based hardware titbits finder momomo_us unearthed some interesting mobile GPU information just ahead of the weekend. They found two major PC laptop makers listing hitherto unannounced GPUs as an option with new gaming portables. Read on below for some new information about the (mobile) Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti.

Acer is preparing a Nitro 5 laptop based upon AMD Cezanne platform that sports a choice of Nvidia discrete GPU. Among the GPU choices are the 'GN20-P0' and 'GN20-P1', which according to the latest information, including some covered by momomo_us's recent tweets, means that it will come packing your choice of the mobile GeForce RTX 3050/Ti. The Acer document shows that both these unannounced GPUs have TGPs of 60W.

The Asus leak is a bit bigger and specifically mentions the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti as an option for the Asus TUF Dash 15 which is built on the Intel 11th Generation Tiger Lake H-series processor platform. This info was available on the official product information page but has disappeared, I get redirected, at the time of writing.

Momomo_us has also found and shared a Chinese language video which showcases a different AMD-Cezanne-based Asus TUF 15 FA506Q machine (with a smattering of disassembly, a look at cooling, and a few benchmarks). At the end of this video the reviewer has inserted a slide which I've reproduced below.

Above, in the Asus TUF 15 specs slide, you can see another mention of the 'GN20-P0' and 'GN20-P1' which seem to be codenames for the GeForce RTX 3050/Ti mobile GPUs.

The appearance of the GeForce RTX 3050/Ti mobile GPUs perhaps bring up more questions than answers. First of all, is Nvidia going RTX for the whole of the Ampere family? Secondly, will we see desktop add-in cards with these names and how different will they be? And lastly, is 4GB VRAM enough for a gaming laptop in 2021?