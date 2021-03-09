AMD confirms Epyc 7003 'Milan' launch event for 15th March

AMD has written to HEXUS to inform us of an upcoming event to launch its third generation Epyc processors. The launch event will be digital and streamed live at 8am PT (4pm GMT) on Monday, 15th March. Probably the biggest change in the upcoming Epyc 7003 line of processors, codenamed Milan, is that they will be based upon the Zen 3 architecture.

At next Monday's event AMD is wheeling out its full firepower with hosting and presentations featuring Dr. Lisa Su, AMD President and CEO; Mark Papermaster, Executive Vice President of Technology and Engineering and CTO; Forrest Norrod, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Datacenter and Embedded Solutions Business Group; and Dan McNamara, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Server Business Unit. Additionally, industry leading data centre partners and customers eager to start employing the Epyc 7003 processors will feature in the stream.

Consumers have been able to buy AMD processors with Zen 3 cores for some time now (I see Ryzen 5000 series stock available to buy via Newegg at the time of writing), so we have a good idea of the uplift in processing these cores are able to deliver vs the previous gen (HEXUS AMD Ryzen 7 5800X and Ryzen 5 5600X review, for example). So it must be exciting for data centre types to be able to get their hands on these new Epyc Milan processors in the coming weeks.

AMD Epyc 7003*/** expected lineup

Model Cores/Threads Base' clock Boost L3-Cache TDP AMD Epyc 7763 64/128 2,450 MHz 3,500 MHz 256 MB 280 Watt AMD Epyc 7713P 64/128 2,000 MHz 3,675 MHz 256 MB 225 Watt AMD Epyc 7643 48/96 2,300 MHz 3,600 MHz 256 MB 225 Watt AMD Epyc 75F3 32/64 2,950 MHz 4,000 MHz 256 MB 280 Watt AMD Epyc 7543P 32/64 2,800 MHz 3,700 MHz 256 MB 225 Watt AMD Epyc 7513 32/64 2,600 MHz 3,650 MHz 128 MB 200 Watt AMD Epyc 74F3 24/48 3,200 MHz 4,000 MHz 256 MB 240 Watt AMD Epyc 7443P 24/48 2,850 MHz 4,000 MHz 128 MB 200 Watt AMD Epyc 7413 24/48 2,650 MHz 3,600 MHz 128 MB 180 Watt AMD Epyc 73F3 16/32 3,500 MHz 4,000 MHz 256 MB 240 Watt AMD Epyc 7343 16/32 3,200 MHz 3,900 MHz 128 MB 190 Watt AMD Epyc 7313P 16/32 3,000 MHz 3,700 MHz 128 MB 155 Watt AMD Epyc 72F3 8/16 3,700 MHz 4,100 MHz 256 MB 180 Watt * not officially confirmed ** P-suffix for 1-socket systems, info via ComputerBase

What should you expect from the presentation? Back at CES 2021 AMD previewed Milan, running WRF, which is one of the most popular tools for climate research and weather forecasting, and in this task the new AMD platform beat an Intel Xeon Gold rival platform by 68 per cent.

AMD Epyc 7001

(Naples) AMD Epyc 7002

(Rome) AMD Epyc 7003

(Milan)* AMD Epyc 7004

(Genoa) * Release 2017 2019 2021 2022 Node 14 nm 7 nm 5 nm Architecture Zen Zen 2 Zen 3 Zen 4 Max.

Cores/Threads 32C / 64T 64C/128T 96C / 192T Memory-IF 8-Channel DDR4 (ECC) 8-Channel DDR4 (ECC) 8-Channel DDR4 (ECC) 12-Channel DDR5 (ECC) * not officially confirmed

Last week HEXUS reported upon freshly uncovered unofficial info about the AMD Epyc 7004 (Genoa) processors.