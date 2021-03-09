vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
AMD confirms Epyc 7003 'Milan' launch event for 15th March

by Mark Tyson on 9 March 2021, 10:11

AMD has written to HEXUS to inform us of an upcoming event to launch its third generation Epyc processors. The launch event will be digital and streamed live at 8am PT (4pm GMT) on Monday, 15th March. Probably the biggest change in the upcoming Epyc 7003 line of processors, codenamed Milan, is that they will be based upon the Zen 3 architecture.

At next Monday's event AMD is wheeling out its full firepower with hosting and presentations featuring Dr. Lisa Su, AMD President and CEO; Mark Papermaster, Executive Vice President of Technology and Engineering and CTO; Forrest Norrod, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Datacenter and Embedded Solutions Business Group; and Dan McNamara, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Server Business Unit. Additionally, industry leading data centre partners and customers eager to start employing the Epyc 7003 processors will feature in the stream.

Consumers have been able to buy AMD processors with Zen 3 cores for some time now (I see Ryzen 5000 series stock available to buy via Newegg at the time of writing), so we have a good idea of the uplift in processing these cores are able to deliver vs the previous gen (HEXUS AMD Ryzen 7 5800X and Ryzen 5 5600X review, for example). So it must be exciting for data centre types to be able to get their hands on these new Epyc Milan processors in the coming weeks.

AMD Epyc 7003*/** expected lineup

Model

Cores/Threads

Base' clock

Boost

L3-Cache

TDP

AMD Epyc 7763

64/128

2,450 MHz

3,500 MHz

256 MB

280 Watt

AMD Epyc 7713P

64/128

2,000 MHz

3,675 MHz

256 MB

225 Watt

AMD Epyc 7643

48/96

2,300 MHz

3,600 MHz

256 MB

225 Watt

AMD Epyc 75F3

32/64

2,950 MHz

4,000 MHz

256 MB

280 Watt

AMD Epyc 7543P

32/64

2,800 MHz

3,700 MHz

256 MB

225 Watt

AMD Epyc 7513

32/64

2,600 MHz

3,650 MHz

128 MB

200 Watt

AMD Epyc 74F3

24/48

3,200 MHz

4,000 MHz

256 MB

240 Watt

AMD Epyc 7443P

24/48

2,850 MHz

4,000 MHz

128 MB

200 Watt

AMD Epyc 7413

24/48

2,650 MHz

3,600 MHz

128 MB

180 Watt

AMD Epyc 73F3

16/32

3,500 MHz

4,000 MHz

256 MB

240 Watt

AMD Epyc 7343

16/32

3,200 MHz

3,900 MHz

128 MB

190 Watt

AMD Epyc 7313P

16/32

3,000 MHz

3,700 MHz

128 MB

155 Watt

AMD Epyc 72F3

8/16

3,700 MHz

4,100 MHz

256 MB

180 Watt

* not officially confirmed ** P-suffix for 1-socket systems, info via ComputerBase

 What should you expect from the presentation? Back at CES 2021 AMD previewed Milan, running WRF, which is one of the most popular tools for climate research and weather forecasting, and in this task the new AMD platform beat an Intel Xeon Gold rival platform by 68 per cent.

 

AMD Epyc 7001
(Naples)

AMD Epyc 7002
(Rome)

AMD Epyc 7003
(Milan)*

AMD Epyc 7004
(Genoa) *

Release

2017

2019

2021

2022

Node

14 nm

7 nm

5 nm

Architecture

Zen

Zen 2

Zen 3

Zen 4

Max.
Cores/Threads

32C / 64T

64C/128T

96C / 192T

Memory-IF

8-Channel DDR4 (ECC)

8-Channel DDR4 (ECC)

8-Channel DDR4 (ECC)

12-Channel DDR5 (ECC)

* not officially confirmed

 

Last week HEXUS reported upon freshly uncovered unofficial info about the AMD Epyc 7004 (Genoa) processors.

HEXUS Forums :: 2 Comments

Posted by kompukare - Tue 09 Mar 2021 10:44
Intel, beware! Beware! The ides of March?
Posted by Corky34 - Tue 09 Mar 2021 12:08
The real question is how much more performance do they bring over Zen 2, i assume they'll use the same socket so will be drop in replacements.