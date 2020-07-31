HEXUS Week In Review: MEG Z490I Unify and TUF VG27AQL1A

MSI MEG Z490I Unify
The recent Intel 10th Gen Core launch brings with it renewed focus for the desktop. Trouble is, anyone wanting to indulge themselves with a shiny ...
Asus TUF VG27AQL1A
Choosing the right gaming monitor can be a bit of a minefield, with so many manufacturers offering a vast array of models whose baffling product ...
Kingston KC2500 NVMe PCIe SSD (1TB)
Ready for initialism overload? It's easy to pick up an M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD based on price alone. Spending £100 or so heralds a 1TB ...
Sabrent Rocket 4.0 NVMe PCIe SSD (1TB)
Think of M.2 NVMe SSD manufacturers and we'd hazard that Sabrent will not come top of your list. Though not immediately familiar to all enthusiasts, ...
-
Noctua's hulking passive CPU cooler delayed to Q1 2021
And the next generation NH-D15 (launched ...
-
Intel Rocket Lake system with PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD spotted
Some SiSoft Sandra storage benchmarks of ...
-
Philips 498P9 Brilliance touted as multi-monitor beating choice
49-inch 32:9 SuperWide curved LCD display ...
- Intel Core i9-10850K goes official, up for pre-order in UK at £480
- 'Intel Evo' processor logos appear in trademark filing
- Gigabyte launches the Z490 Aorus Master WaterForce motherboard
- Gabe Newell prefers the Xbox Series X over the PlayStation 5
- HEDGES error correcting code beefs up DNA data storage
- Sapphire intros cost effective Pulse RX 5700 XT BE 8G
- Analogue Pocket premium retro portable delayed to May 2021
Roll-up, roll-up, it's competition time! The good folk at AOC are giving HEXUS readers in the UK and Europe the chance to win a C27G2ZU ...
Competition closing date: 10 August 2020, 22:00
Wanting to add a bit more oomph to your PC gaming experience? Then we have just the competition for you! In partnership with our friends ...
Competition closing date: 3 August 2020, 22:00