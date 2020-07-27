Philips 498P9 Brilliance touted as multi-monitor beating choice

MMD has written to HEXUS to share technical details, pricing, and availability for its Philips 498P9 Brilliance monitor. In brief this is a new 49-inch 32:9 SuperWide curved LCD display aimed at professionals. It will arrive in UK retail next month and has an MSRP of £749.

Philips says that the 498P9 with its 49-inch 32:9 SuperWide screen with a 5120 x 1440 pixel resolution "perfectly replaces two 27-inch 16:9 Quad HD displays set up side-by-side". This makes it a distraction free and more visually pleasing alternative, especially with its gentle 1800R curvature, enhancing your natural field of view.

Some other important details on the panel chosen are that it is a VA type panel, with high contrast (3000:1), which is colour accurate (DeltaE < 2), offers a wide colour gamut (sRGB 121 per cent, AdobeRGB 91 per cent), a max brightness of 450nits, and it refreshes at 70Hz (Active Sync compatible) with 5ms GtG response time. Philips has coated the screen with Anti-Glare, 2H, Haze 25 per cent.

Making the most of the expansive display, Philips has implemented MultiView technology, so professionals can hook up a PC and a laptop at the same time, for example. Integrated KVM makes using two systems at the same time rather slick too. Ports includes are; DisplayPort 1.4 x 1, HDMI 2.0 b x 2, plus the USB hub offering USB 3.2 x 2 (upstream), USB 3.2 x 4 (downstream with x 1 fast charge B.C 1.2), and a headphone out. Unusually for a 'pro' monitor, Philips has seen fit to equip 5W x2 stereo speakers.

A feature very important for end users spending extended amounts of time in front of their monitor is the stand. Philips supplies a compact Ergo Base with its 498P9 which tilts, swivels and is height-adjustable (130mm) - but you can use a 100x100mm VESA mount instead, if you like. Additionally, for added comfort, features such as LowBlue Mode and Flicker-Free technology have been implemented.

The Philips Brilliance 498P9 monitor is available from August 2020, with an MSRP of £749.