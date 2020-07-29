Noctua's hulking passive CPU cooler delayed to Q1 2021

Noctua passive CPU cooler delayed

We last saw Noctua's fanless passive CPU cooler back at Computex 2019. That was over a year ago and the thermal solution has yet to turn up in distribution / retail. Now Fanless Tech is reporting that the "highly-anticipated fanless CPU cooler has been pushed back to Q1 2021." The site garnered this information from an official Noctua product roadmap slide, quietly updated earlier this month.

To recap on the qualities of the no-codename passive cooler, it is claimed to massively outdo its competitors by cooling up to 120W in a case with good natural air convection qualities. If you have a system fan or two in your case you can up the performance target to 180W or so.

By design the passive cooler is rather large and contains a lot of metal. Noctua has still managed to ensure "100 per cent RAM compatibility on LGA155x and AM4" socket systems. However, you will be strapping a >1.5kg weight to your socket, so perhaps a horizontal orientation motherboard would be preferable.

The updated roadmap isn't very precise time-wise, but the passive CPU cooler is at least 'pinned down' to appearing in Q1 2021, which is a modest 3 month window. Fanless Tech says it is understandable that the cooler was delayed as its thicker cooling fins require expensive new tools and a new manufacturing process to produce.

Next-gen NH-D15 arrives in 2021

HEXUS reviewed the classic Noctua NH-D15 CPU cooler back in April 2014. Since that time we have seen a cosmetic and mounting revamp in the shape of the Noctua NH-D15 chromax.black, which we reviewed in April this year.

Those waiting for a true next gen NH-D15 double tower cooler still face a wait. ComputerBase says that it was previously pencilled in for a Q1 2020 release but according to the new roadmap, that has been revised to '2021'. Expect the refinements to include an increased number of heatpipes but not to stray too far from the proven path elsewhere.

from Noctua's Instagram Q&A

One other item on the roadmap which might turn heads is the introduction of Noctua branded fans in white, starting from Q1 next year.