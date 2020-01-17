vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
HEXUS Week In Review: Corsair A500 and Kingston A2000

by Parm Mann on 17 January 2020, 16:01

Corsair A500

When Corsair announced a new range of CPU coolers at CES earlier this month, we fully expected a few more additions to its thriving portfolio ...

Kingston A2000 NVMe PCIe SSD (1TB)

The enthusiast SSD market may be touting jaw-dropping speeds and flashy RGB lighting, but it is in the mainstream segment that solid-state drives are being ...

Philips Momentum 326M6VJRMB

Monitors have improved to such an extent that attaching a modern display exclusively to a desktop PC almost feels wasteful. Today's screens deserve to be ...

Corsair K95 RGB Platinum XT

Corsair is unveiling an entire catalogue of new products at CES 2020, and we've had an opportunity to spend some quality time with the K95 ...


