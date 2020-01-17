HEXUS Week In Review: Corsair A500 and Kingston A2000

LATEST REVIEWS

Corsair A500 When Corsair announced a new range of CPU coolers at CES earlier this month, we fully expected a few more additions to its thriving portfolio ...

Kingston A2000 NVMe PCIe SSD (1TB) The enthusiast SSD market may be touting jaw-dropping speeds and flashy RGB lighting, but it is in the mainstream segment that solid-state drives are being ...

Philips Momentum 326M6VJRMB Monitors have improved to such an extent that attaching a modern display exclusively to a desktop PC almost feels wasteful. Today's screens deserve to be ...