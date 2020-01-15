Doom Eternal official trailer 2 released

Bethesda / id Software has released the second trailer for Doom Eternal. The new promotional video for this follow-up to the 2016 revival includes a good selection of footage to get your juices flowing ahead of the game's release.

In the two and a half minute clip above, the game makers start by providing some background to what will be happening in the game. A ghastly voiceover narrates the back story to Doom Eternal in the first half of the clip. Then, for the concluding minute of the clip, you get to see some single player campaign action as the slayer sent forth "to conquer demons across dimensions and stop the final destruction of humanity".

Playing as the Slayer in Doom Eternal you will be armed with a shoulder-mounted flamethrower, retractable wrist-mounted blade, upgraded guns and mods, and abilities like the Double Dash. Overall you will be "faster, stronger, and more versatile than ever". Elsewhere in the game you will be able to gain extra health, armour and ammo from your wasted enemies. Last but not least the developers are touting a new 2v1 Battlemode experience which will launch with six handcrafted maps and five playable demons. Sadly Battlemode isn't shared in the new trailer.

The release of Doom Eternal is about two months away (20th March on PC, Google Stadia, PS4 and Xbox One). A Nintendo Switch version is said to be on the way too. For PC games places like Steam are advertising pre-purchases of the Standard (£50) and Deluxe (£75) versions of the game. Pre-order customers will get Doom 64 free as a bonus as well as the 'Rip & tear pack' of skins etc.

At the time of writing we don't have the Doom Eternal PC minimum and recommended specs to share.