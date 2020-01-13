Fujitsu Happy Hacking Keyboard gets USB-C and Bluetooth

Fujitsu has updated its iconic Happy Hacking Keyboard (HHKB) with modern connectivity options. The new models include the HHKB Pro 3 Classic ($217), HHKB Pro 3 Hybrid ($264), and HHKB Pro 3 Hybrid Type-S ($320). These three models are available with your choice of White or Charcoal, with Printed or Blank Key Caps. Whichever you choose you will be typing on Electrostatic Capacitive Key Switches. Fujitsu has simultaneously pushed out a number of HHKB branded accessories including wrist rests, tablet/phone stands and more.

Originally introduced in 1996, the HHKB design pioneered discrete keyboards featuring full-sized keys with reduced layouts. Originally designed "by programmers for programmers to provide a smooth and fast keying experience while minimizing hand and finger fatigue," the series has sold over 500,000 units since its inception. The stripped-down 60 per cent layouts might mean these minimal designs aren't for everyone but the design has gained a cult following.

The new HHKB Pro 3 Classic is a straight upgrade of the existing HHKB Professional 2, but now featuring a USB Type-C interface. Meanwhile, the HHKB Pro 3 Hybrid and HHKB Pro 3 Hybrid Type-S include both a wired USB Type-C interface and Bluetooth connectivity. The Bluetooth connection allows for up to four devices to be paired with the HHKB and switching devices can be done easily using keyboard shortcuts.

Another benefit of choosing either the Hybrid or Hybrid Type-S model is for the keymap customisation functions. In addition to the DIP switches, that allow users to change the control key assignments, users can now "customise the entire keymap through an intuitive and easy-to-understand software application (Windows only)," says Fujitsu. On-board memory saves the custom keymaps so you don't need this software later on various devices.

If you are wondering what the Type-S difference is - it is the use of a buffer in the keyswitch design to make the keys quieter. Previously HHKB electrostatic keyswitches were produced by Topre with Type-S variants using silent versions of the switch from this company.

Both Bluetooth models use replaceable batteries for the wireless radio connectivity so you can use your own rechargeables or even disposable cells if needed.

New accessories being made available include:

Wrist Rests (Red, Black, and Ivory, Beech or Maple wood) – $50 each

Tablet/Phone (4 to 10-inch size) stand with Travel Bag– $35

Protective Lid, covers your HHKB – $35

Carrying Case Bundle (Black nylon soft case, protective lid, and wrist rest) - $105

Fujitsu says these HHKB keyboards and accessories are available now from both its own online store and Amazon.