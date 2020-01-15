AMD Radeon RX 5900 and 5800 series GPUs spotted in EEC data

Multiple unannounced graphics card models based on AMD GPUs have been spotted on the EEC regulatory website. As is often the case with this source, the documentation was unearthed by @Komachi on Twitter. If you head on over to the link Komachi shared deep within the Eurasian Economic Commission site, you will see some eyebrow-raising products listed among many we have already seen and have been officially announced.

The EEC listing from Afox, a board partner of both AMD and Nvidia, includes the following key unannounced graphics cards:

AMD Radeon RX 5950XT

AMD Radeon RX 5950

AMD Radeon RX 5900

AMD Radeon RX 5800XT

These EEC listings don't include any tech specs or code that can indicate such detail. Sites that picked up on Komachi's Tweet yesterday, like VideoCardz, note that Afox isn't usually the fastest GPU partner off the blocks. It notes that Afox doesn't even have any RX 5000 series GPUs listed on its official products website at the time of writing.

Last June we saw an EEC listing of Sapphire products which included the above RX 5900 and RX 5800 Series products plus many more such as the Radeon RX 5850, 5750, and 5650 cards. Those half year old listings have largely failed to materialise however the Radeon RX 5700, 5600 and 5500 series all have appeared since that EEC listing came to light.

Incidentally, Sapphire has only just listed its Pulse RX 5600 XT 6G GDDR6 with Dual-X Cooling on its website. It is pictured below.

AMD confirmed big Navi and ray tracing for 2020

The newly unearthed Afox listings come at a time of heightened anticipation for high-end Navi, or 'big Navi', GPUs. Last week, at the CES 2020, AMD CEO Dr Lisa Su took part in a Q&A and the following key exchange was noted:

PC World's Gordon Mah Ung: "Do you think that AMD has to have a high-end competitor in the discrete graphics market?"

Dr Lisa Su: [laughs] "I know those on Reddit want a high end Navi! You should expect that we will have a high-end Navi, and that it is important to have it. The discrete graphics market, especially at the high end, is very important to us. So you should expect that we will have a high-end Navi, although I don’t usually comment on unannounced products."

Additionally, Su told VentureBeat's Dean Takahashi that "You should expect that our discrete graphics as we go through 2020 will also have ray tracing."

The above quotes for big Navi and raytracing don't provide any firm date indications but one would expect AMD to continue to trickle out new Navi GPUs through the following months like it has so far. Furthermore, one would expect a special announcement or series of announcements to coincide with Computex (early June) and the first anniversary of the RX 5700 series launch (July).