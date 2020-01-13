Leading tech analyst says "PC innovation is skyrocketing"

HEXUS readers will have been lapping up lashings of PC and technology news during the last week, after the CES 2020 Las Vegas opened its doors. Veteran readers might have noticed that there was a strong PC tech presence this year, while many more would simply be pleased to see all the PC tech, advancements and related gear announced and on show.

While we surf on this happy high of PC-related new product announcements it is worth reflecting on CES shows of old. In the previous decade the PC was never as centre stage as this year, as far as I can remember. CES seems to have shifted from living room and lifestyle tech over recent years and has become much more PC orientated. This is good to see as Computex, every summer in Taiwan, was becoming like a PC enthusiast's birthday and Christmas rolled into one.

Top-ranked tech industry analyst, Owner, Founder, President & Principal Analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy, Patrick Moorhead has commented on his Twitter feed about the trends he saw at CES 2020. "I'm struck that for this #CES2020, the PC ruled over everything else," he wrote. "It's been nearly a decade since that was the case. I attribute that partially that many holding announcements for #MWC2020, but partially that PC innovation is skyrocketing. Ironic for a 'dead' platform."

In a related Tweet Moorhead highlighted his podcast about the biggest trends of CES 2020, which was as follows:

5G PCs

Foldable PCs

Display innovations

@Qualcomm Snapdragon Ride announcements

@Lenovo @HP @Dell @Samsung PC announcements

@AMD @Intel PC chip announcements

With my eye on PC and related industry news day to day, the AMD announcements were particularly strong for this time of the year. You will see from the bullet points above that many PC makers did well from designs featuring AMD processors in the last week too. For HEXUS readers one must include the PC / laptop announcements from Asus, MSI and Gigabyte too.

Display innovations are always a focus at CES. There were new TV designs and screen technologies around as usual but it was nice to see related and other innovations in PC/PC Gaming, and laptop displays.

If you are interested, the official CES 2020 site has published a 'wrap' on what happened at the show last week. It contains not a single reference to PCs, AMD or Intel.

The next bumper helping of tech news is likely to be mobile/tablet related, with MWC 2020 in February. However, we are expecting lots of exciting PC and related tech news this year - some of it will likely inspire PC enthusiasts to upgrade components or even whole computer systems.