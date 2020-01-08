Lenovo debuts ThinkBook Plus laptop with eInk clamshell lid

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus

Yesterday we saw the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 with AniMe Matrix lid display. Lenovo too has designs on this usually neglected large surface area with its new ThinkBook Plus. While the 1,215 pixel Asus lid 'display' can be used to provide limited data, the Lenovo idea is much less flashy but could be much more practical - using an eInk screen to cover about 3/4 of the top lid surface.

In essence the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus is a 13.3-inch laptop with a 10.8-inch e-ink display on the cover. Inside you will find up to a 10th Gen Intel Core i7-U processor accompanied by up to 16GB of RAM and Optane / 512GB of PCIe SSD storage. There are no dedicated graphics options here and the USB-C port doesn't support eGPUs. Other ports include 2x USB Type-A ports, and HDMI port.

Moving onto this laptop's USP, and Lenovo is complementing the inner 13.3-inch matte IPS inner Dolby Vision panel with an external 10.8-inch mono eInk panel. The outer eInk panel is touch sensitive and can be written on and interacted with by the integrated Precision Pen. Lenovo says that the eInk input can be used for document review, annotations, sketches, taking notes and so on.

To help maximise productivity the ThinkBook Plus uses Modern Standby with Smart Power On with fingerprint reader built into the power button. Alexa is onboard too for voice and smart home tasks. The new ThinkBook Plus will start shipping from March, with pricing starting at $1,199.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold

We saw Lenovo tease the "world's first foldable PC" back in May last year and later, in October, we were told that the hardware was ready for retail. At CES 2020 Lenovo has stepped up its marketing of this 13.3-inch folding 2K pOLED (from LG) display device.

This sub-1kg computing product has been co-engineered with Intel and when available will be powered by an Intel Core processor, and run Windows 10X. Included accessires are the Bluetooth Mini Fold Keyboard, and rechargeable Active Pen and premium leather folio. Optional accessories include a ThinkPad X1 Fold Stand, and you will be able to buy a version with 5G connectivity.

The ThinkPad X1 Fold with Windows 10 is expected to be available mid-2020 with prices expected to start at $2,499. The Windows 10X version is expected to be available at a later date.

The ThinkPad X1 Fold featured during Intel's CES 2020 presentation too

Other Lenovo products highlighted at CES 2020 include; the Motorola Razr, new Yoga products, various Legion gaming products, "the world's first 5G PC", some monitors and displays, and a special edition Ducati branded 14-inch laptop. I recommend browsing Lenovo's YouTube channel for overviews of these other products.