AMD launches the Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics card

by Mark Tyson on 7 January 2020, 09:11

AMD has gone official with the thoroughly leaked Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics card. This card is designed to deliver the "ultimate 1080p experience," wielding the expected specs which are, in brief; a 7nm Navi 10 GPU with 2,304SPs, running at game/boost of 1.375/1,560MHz, with 6GB of GDDR6 memory on a 192-bit bus, providing 7.2 TFLOPs at 150W.

The new Radeon RX 5600 XT from AMD fills the yawning gap between the $199 RX 5500 XT and the $349 RX 5700 - AMD has put forward an MSRP of $279 for no-frills offerings based on the GPU. This market segment contains fierce competition in the shape of the new-ish Nvidia GTX 1660 Super and the more established GTX 1660 Ti. AMD addressed this competition in its presentation slides and you can see these direct comparisons embedded below.

 

The above slides may perplex you at first sight, with the RX 5600 XT outperforming the GTX 1660 Ti by about 20 per cent on average in nine AAA games at 1080p ultra settings - yet another slide pitting the new AMD card against the Gigabyte GTX 1660 Super OC showed it was only 15 per cent faster on average than the green team rival. The answer lies in the comparison systems. The first comparison was on a system using an AMD Ryzen 7 3800X based system, the second on an Intel Core i9-9900K based system.

When considering those competitors it is worth remembering that examples of the GTX 1660 Super can be had for around $229 (and the GTX 1660 Ti for $279). AMD has a full complement of board partners behind it so you will have a wide choice of designs from the likes of ASRock, Asus, Gigabyte, MSI, PowerColor, Sapphire and XFX from 21st January onwards.

Yesterday evening the Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics card wasn't launched alone; it is part of the RX 5600 Series which also includes the Radeon RX 5600 graphics card for OEMs and the Radeon RX 5600M for laptops etc. AMD already has Dell/Alienware lined up to deploy the full range of RX 5600 Series GPUs.

Model

Compute Units

Stream Processors

TFLOPS

GDDR6

Game Clock (MHz)

Boost Clock (MHZ)

Memory Interface

Radeon RX 5600 XT

36

2304

Up to 7.19

6GB

Up to 1375

Up to 1560

192-bit

Radeon RX 5600

32

2048

Up to 6.39

6GB

Up to 1375

Up to 1560

192-bit

Radeon RX 5700M

36

2304

Up to 7.93

8GB

Up to 1620

Up to 1720

256-bit

Radeon RX 5600M

36

2304

Up to 5.83

6GB

Up to 1190

Up to 1265

192-bit

 

AMD introduces FreeSync Premium / Premium Pro

As the FreeSync adaptive sync display ecosystem expands rapidly, AMD is seeking to add a little more differentiation at the high end. At CES 2020 it outlined a trio of FreeSync Tiers as show in the graphic below.

End users and monitor makers alike might welcome the new standards. Hopefully AMD will be stringent in its certification but the Premium Pro level's 'HDR' addition doesn't seem very specific, so watch out for those other logos from VESA and others when you browse the computer malls.

HEXUS Forums :: 6 Comments

Posted by ksdp37 - Tue 07 Jan 2020 09:20
Yawn! Where are the 2080 killers? I realise many play at 1080p to get higher FPS, but most gaming monitors are now heading in the 1440p and 1600p (albeit some 4k) region, so really need something that has more juice. C'mon AMD, don't let Nvidia set ridiculous prices for tech that's still 2018…..
Posted by cptwhite_uk - Tue 07 Jan 2020 09:33
So it's between 5% to %20 faster than the 1660 Super with a few games outside that range. Given the 1660 Super can be picked up for as little as £200, I'd expect base models to come in around £230 max to be price competive. You know it's going to be £259 and up, just another poorly priced proposition.

When you can pick 5700 up for less than £300, it doesn't make much sense.
Posted by kalniel - Tue 07 Jan 2020 09:36
hexus
The answer lies in the comparison systems. The first comparison was on a system using an AMD Ryzen 7 3800X based system, the second on an Intel Core i9-9900K based system.
Why would the 5600XT perform less well relatively on the Intel 9900K system? Was it actually PCIE 4.0 that makes the difference?
Posted by cptwhite_uk - Tue 07 Jan 2020 10:54
The 4G 5500XT showed some bandwidth performance throttling, can't remember specifics but it was there. Check Hardware Unboxed review for details on that
Posted by darcotech - Tue 07 Jan 2020 12:01
ksdp37
Yawn! Where are the 2080 killers? I realise many play at 1080p to get higher FPS, but most gaming monitors are now heading in the 1440p and 1600p (albeit some 4k) region, so really need something that has more juice. C'mon AMD, don't let Nvidia set ridiculous prices for tech that's still 2018…..

I have impression that AMD can not show high-end GPU. As that one might come with support for ray tracing and Microsoft and Sony do not want AMD to show that too early. Because otherwise, there is no reason for them not to show it.

