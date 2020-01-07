AMD launches the Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics card

AMD has gone official with the thoroughly leaked Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics card. This card is designed to deliver the "ultimate 1080p experience," wielding the expected specs which are, in brief; a 7nm Navi 10 GPU with 2,304SPs, running at game/boost of 1.375/1,560MHz, with 6GB of GDDR6 memory on a 192-bit bus, providing 7.2 TFLOPs at 150W.

The new Radeon RX 5600 XT from AMD fills the yawning gap between the $199 RX 5500 XT and the $349 RX 5700 - AMD has put forward an MSRP of $279 for no-frills offerings based on the GPU. This market segment contains fierce competition in the shape of the new-ish Nvidia GTX 1660 Super and the more established GTX 1660 Ti. AMD addressed this competition in its presentation slides and you can see these direct comparisons embedded below.

The above slides may perplex you at first sight, with the RX 5600 XT outperforming the GTX 1660 Ti by about 20 per cent on average in nine AAA games at 1080p ultra settings - yet another slide pitting the new AMD card against the Gigabyte GTX 1660 Super OC showed it was only 15 per cent faster on average than the green team rival. The answer lies in the comparison systems. The first comparison was on a system using an AMD Ryzen 7 3800X based system, the second on an Intel Core i9-9900K based system.

When considering those competitors it is worth remembering that examples of the GTX 1660 Super can be had for around $229 (and the GTX 1660 Ti for $279). AMD has a full complement of board partners behind it so you will have a wide choice of designs from the likes of ASRock, Asus, Gigabyte, MSI, PowerColor, Sapphire and XFX from 21st January onwards.

Yesterday evening the Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics card wasn't launched alone; it is part of the RX 5600 Series which also includes the Radeon RX 5600 graphics card for OEMs and the Radeon RX 5600M for laptops etc. AMD already has Dell/Alienware lined up to deploy the full range of RX 5600 Series GPUs.

Model Compute Units Stream Processors TFLOPS GDDR6 Game Clock (MHz) Boost Clock (MHZ) Memory Interface Radeon RX 5600 XT 36 2304 Up to 7.19 6GB Up to 1375 Up to 1560 192-bit Radeon RX 5600 32 2048 Up to 6.39 6GB Up to 1375 Up to 1560 192-bit Radeon RX 5700M 36 2304 Up to 7.93 8GB Up to 1620 Up to 1720 256-bit Radeon RX 5600M 36 2304 Up to 5.83 6GB Up to 1190 Up to 1265 192-bit

AMD introduces FreeSync Premium / Premium Pro

As the FreeSync adaptive sync display ecosystem expands rapidly, AMD is seeking to add a little more differentiation at the high end. At CES 2020 it outlined a trio of FreeSync Tiers as show in the graphic below.

End users and monitor makers alike might welcome the new standards. Hopefully AMD will be stringent in its certification but the Premium Pro level's 'HDR' addition doesn't seem very specific, so watch out for those other logos from VESA and others when you browse the computer malls.