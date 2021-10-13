Samsung Odyssey G5 S32AG52 gaming monitor revealed

Samsung continues to build its gaming monitor portfolio. A new member of the stylish Odyssey series has been listed, and if a design featuring a 32-inch QHD flat screen with fast performance and VRR tech, plus HDR400, is up your alley this one may be worth a look. Hopefully it will be competitively priced.

The Samsung Odyssey G5 S32AG52 gaming monitor design adopts a flat IPS panel with what might be classified as mainstream specs today. Its bezels are pleasingly slim to three sides, but the bottom bezel seems to make a feature of what look like stereo speakers from a distance but are just design flourishes… The 32-inch panel is of the IPS type, and offers the standard (not ultrawide) QHD resolution of 2560x1440 pixels.

As a gaming monitor, Samsung doesn't overburden us with colour gamut and accuracy specs. However, it is revealed that the S32AG52 is VESA DisplayHDR 400 certified and capable of 99 per cent s RGB coverage. Max brightness is 400nits, with 1000:1 contrast ratio, and 'Mega DCR' dynamic contrast. Sticking with generalist specs for now, Samsung says this flat monitor has an eye saver mode, flicker free mode, and auto-source switch.

Gaming features that will be appreciated in the design are Samsung's Super Arena Gaming UX, giving access to FreeSync Premium and G-Sync Compatible settings, a refresh rate optimiser, a black equaliser, low input lag mode, and more. The max refresh rate here is 165Hz, and the display's response time is 1ms.

Samsung has only furnished this Odyssey G5 with the basic minimum ports; 1x DP 1.2 (cable in box), and 1x HDMI 2.0, as well as a headphone out. Of course, there is a power port too, as well as a SUB service port. In contrast, the supplied stand seems very versatile with adjustments available for height (120mm), tilt, swivel and pivot. Alternatively, it can be attached to any VESA 100x100 mount.

We don't have pricing right now, but this looks like it will be competitive for the features /size on offer. The Samsung Odyssey G5 S32AG52 should hit retailers in the not-too-distant future.