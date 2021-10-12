vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
facebook rss twitter

EA explores rebrand of FIFA franchise to 'EA Sports FC'

by Mark Tyson on 12 October 2021, 12:11

Tags: Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)

Quick Link: HEXUS.net/qaerar

Add to My Vault: x

Last week, in a press release discussing how successful its launch of FIFA 22 had been, and "the future of football," EA mentioned something rather intriguing. The video games publishing giant was "exploring the idea of renaming our global EA Sports football games," wrote EA Sports Group General Manager, Cam Weber. The exec added that EA was currently reviewing its rights agreement with FIFA (Fédération Internationale de Football Association), the international governing body of association football.

Since the above statement was made, some trademark applications by EA have been unearthed, which may shed light on its FIFA video game series renaming plans. The Video Games Chronicle reports that the company filed video game software trademark applications for 'EA Sports FC' with the UK's Intellectual Property Office and the European Union Intellectual Property Office on 1st October and 4th October respectively.

Deciding to extend its FIFA naming licence with the sport's governing body won't impact any other licences EA pays to football clubs and other partners, however it probably means that some licensing or royalty payments can be crossed off the balance sheet. EA must be weighing up whether such a move might be a false economy, and surely its managers and accounts teams must be looking at various models on this decision right now. They must not only consider the savings that could be made, and the potential lost sales due to the name change – imagine the mess if a rival video games developer picks up the FIFA branding, if it isn't renewed…

The publicly floated rebrand idea might be a clever negotiating tactic by EA to keep control of the FIFA licensing costs. It last extended its licensing with FIFA back in 2013, and has until December 2022 to decide on another extension.

It is hard to know what the right decision is for EA without access to the figures behind the decision (licensing costs etc), but do readers think the official FIFA name is very important to the success of this franchise?

HEXUS Forums :: 4 Comments

Login with Forum Account

Don't have an account? Register today!
Posted by nwmark - Tue 12 Oct 2021 15:35
People don't buy ‘EA Sports FIFA 22’ they buy ‘FIFA 22’ - would be madness to drop the name, FIFA would have a queue a mile long of companies wanting to license the name so they can release ‘FIFA 23’
Posted by QuorTek - Tue 12 Oct 2021 15:46
I believe that EA has been dishonoring the brand FIFA.
Posted by Rubarb - Tue 12 Oct 2021 16:04
QuorTek
I believe that EA has been dishonoring the brand FIFA.

By not giving enough back handers you mean ?
Posted by Spreadie - Tue 12 Oct 2021 16:33
Yeah, like they're really not going to renew. Regular fans of the FIFA games who pay attention to this kind of change are a minority. So, whichever company steps in for a new FIFA license will have a baked-in customer base.