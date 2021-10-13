Apple Unleashed on 18th Oct to debut new MacBook Pros, M1X

Apple Unleashed

Apple has just sent out invites to a new launch event. The Unleashed event is scheduled for Monday 18th October, at 1pm EST (6pm in the UK on the day). Apple's SVP of marketing, Greg Joswiak, shared a short animation teaser for the event. To me, the video suggested 'warp speed' as the camera appeared to travel into outer space, with points of light becoming streaks as we hurtle forward to this event.

Unleashed! These next six days are going to speed by. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/0ops2bVPvl — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) October 12, 2021

Apple only recently launched a stack of mobile devices and accessories, so it will be good to see how it has worked to improve its computer offerings. It is widely expected that Unleashed will debut revamped 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptop computers.

Sources like Engadget reckon that these MacBook Pros will be "significant redesigns" which also hark back to the sans-Touch Bar pre-2016 models. MagSafe charging is tipped for a return, as is the useful SD card slot, a MacOS software update is likely to feature too.

One of the more interesting things about the new computers, for techies, is probably going to be finding out how Apple has improved its 'Apple Silicon' for these 'Pro' machines. The new M1X processor is expected to be unveiled, as the power plant of these new laptops. Speculation about the M1X points to a higher CPU and GPU core count (8P+2E CPU cores, 16 or 32 GPU cores).

Samsung Unpacked (Part 2)

Just two days after the Apple Unleashed event, you can tune into another Samsung Galaxy Unpacked. Part 2 of Samsung's Unpacked series for H2 2021 is scheduled for Wednesday, 20th October at 10am EST (3pm in the UK). You can watch it live via Samsung's YouTube channel, but there will be recordings made and plenty of supplementary info available on the Samsung Newsroom shortly after the presentation.

We don't really have any strong indications of what to expect at Unpacked Part 2. Samsung's blog announcing the event talks of the human individual, and the "colourful, interesting and unique ways," that people can live. It hopes to be a part of these experiences for "self-expression through technology".

Samsung's teaser video seems to show its signature apps being packaged up in neat pastel boxes. This might suggest some Android 12 Material You announcements. Samsung could well use the event for new devices too, with possibilities being a Galaxy S21 FE, or new mid-range and entry-level handsets made for Android 12.