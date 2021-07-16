vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
HEXUS Week In Review: B550, B560 and a choice of RTX 3080 Ti

by Parm Mann on 16 July 2021, 16:01

Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Amp Holo

Nvidia has extended its RTX 30 Series portfolio with Ti models designed to fill the remaining gaps at various price points. These new additions don't ...

MSI MPG B560i Gaming Edge WiFi

We've often wondered why users need so many expansion slots on regular ATX motherboards when plentiful features are integrated into the latest chipsets. In other ...

MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Suprim X

Who makes the best custom-cooled graphics card? That's been debatable for quite some time, with AIB partners struggling to compete with Nvidia's Founders Edition in ...

ASRock B550 PG Riptide

Looking to build a new rig based on AMD's AM4 processors? There's real merit in considering the B550 chipset over the dearer X570 for all ...


COMPETITION: Win one of three ASRock AMD AM4 motherboards

Roll-up, roll-up, we've motherboards to be won! In partnership with ASRock, we're giving all our readers in the UK and Europe the chance to win ...


Competition closing date: 9 August 2021, 09:00

