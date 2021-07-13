vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
facebook rss twitter

First EVGA X570(S) Dark motherboard photo shared

by Mark Tyson on 13 July 2021, 11:11

Tags: EVGA, AMD (NYSE:AMD)

Quick Link: HEXUS.net/qaeqt5

Add to My Vault: x

A fortnight ago, EVGA first went public with its intentions to launch an AMD motherboard, which will join its Dark series. The firm shared a video that was basically nothing but the existing EVGA Dark logo, some fog, and the AMD Ryzen logo. Suffice to say, this gentle tease was still big news, as it signalled EVGA's intentions to make its first ever motherboard for AMD Ryzen processors.

Click to zoom image

The EVGA Dark range of motherboards originally started as dark and minimalist affairs, as befits the family name, but recently they have got a bit flashier with the introduction of RGB lighting, for example. Now, at last we have an image of the upcoming AMD Ryzen ready EVGA Dark motherboard, thanks to in-house OC partner Vince Lucido – AKA Kingpin (or K|NGP|N, if you prefer).

Unfortunately, Lucido was probably steered by EVGA to only share an image of the back of this upcoming motherboard. Pondering over the topography of the underside of the board, you can see it has plenty of room between the twin PCIe x16 slots for multi-GPU shenanigans, as well as EVGA's characteristic 90 degree rotated CPU socket, and a WLAN module. One negative is that this motherboard only seems to come packing two DIMM slots.

The most recent EVGA Dark motherboard for Intel processors

Since our last report on the EVGA X570(S) Dark, The Gamers Nexus YouTube channel has learned that EVGA is planning for two new AMD motherboards. Alongside the Dark, EVGA is preparing an X570(s) FTW model. These new AMD motherboards should arrive in Q3 this year.

HEXUS Forums :: 3 Comments

Login with Forum Account

Don't have an account? Register today!
Posted by Ttaskmaster - Tue 13 Jul 2021 11:22
I was just thinking it could do with some RGB, and I expect EVGA might actually be able to do it tastefully this time.
Whether they do or not is another matter….
Posted by kompukare - Tue 13 Jul 2021 12:51
One negative is that this motherboard only seems to come packing two DIMM slots.

This was already guessed at in the last thread on this.

Can't see the point of a full ATX board with only two DIMMs.

I guess for extreme overclocking, two DIMMs might be slightly easier due to shorter traces but the difference must be minimal and I'd rather the choice.

(Obviously driving all four DIMMs will lead to lower memory clocks, but my point that even someone building with fast memory - and who uncharacteristically for high-end buyers wants to keep the build for a few year - wants to upgrade to more memory later - with the full knowledge that clocks and timings might have to go down then - doesn't have the option with this.)
Posted by Xlucine - Tue 13 Jul 2021 14:53
kompukare
This was already guessed at in the last thread on this.

Can't see the point of a full ATX board with only two DIMMs.

I guess for extreme overclocking, two DIMMs might be slightly easier due to shorter traces but the difference must be minimal and I'd rather the choice.

(Obviously driving all four DIMMs will lead to lower memory clocks, but my point that even someone building with fast memory - and who uncharacteristically for high-end buyers wants to keep the build for a few year - wants to upgrade to more memory later - with the full knowledge that clocks and timings might have to go down then - doesn't have the option with this.)

The board is for:
- extreme OC
- people who think an extreme OC board will make their games run faster

It's not intended for daily driver use