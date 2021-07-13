First EVGA X570(S) Dark motherboard photo shared

A fortnight ago, EVGA first went public with its intentions to launch an AMD motherboard, which will join its Dark series. The firm shared a video that was basically nothing but the existing EVGA Dark logo, some fog, and the AMD Ryzen logo. Suffice to say, this gentle tease was still big news, as it signalled EVGA's intentions to make its first ever motherboard for AMD Ryzen processors.

The EVGA Dark range of motherboards originally started as dark and minimalist affairs, as befits the family name, but recently they have got a bit flashier with the introduction of RGB lighting, for example. Now, at last we have an image of the upcoming AMD Ryzen ready EVGA Dark motherboard, thanks to in-house OC partner Vince Lucido – AKA Kingpin (or K|NGP|N, if you prefer).

Unfortunately, Lucido was probably steered by EVGA to only share an image of the back of this upcoming motherboard. Pondering over the topography of the underside of the board, you can see it has plenty of room between the twin PCIe x16 slots for multi-GPU shenanigans, as well as EVGA's characteristic 90 degree rotated CPU socket, and a WLAN module. One negative is that this motherboard only seems to come packing two DIMM slots.

The most recent EVGA Dark motherboard for Intel processors

Since our last report on the EVGA X570(S) Dark, The Gamers Nexus YouTube channel has learned that EVGA is planning for two new AMD motherboards. Alongside the Dark, EVGA is preparing an X570(s) FTW model. These new AMD motherboards should arrive in Q3 this year.