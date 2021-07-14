JPR forecasts dramatic growth in PC hardware inventory and sales

PC hardware market research specialist Jon Peddie Research (JPR) has just published its latest biannual Worldwide PC Gaming Hardware Market report, reviewing recent stats for laptops, desktops, PC DIY, and accessories. As per usual, the firm teases the contents inside its $8,250 report, with a press release featuring some juicy highlights. The headline JPR has picked to catch your attention this time around is that it reckons that the "PC gaming hardware market [is] set to recover from supply problems".

JPR sums up that in the past year, the PC gaming hardware market has "both flourished and suffered". An unusual set of circumstances means that parts makers and resellers have made abnormal profits, while damage has probably been inflicted on the market as gamers with average budgets are turned off by the outlays required to game on PC. Some of those put off will have spent their cash elsewhere – like on consoles, so will be lost to the PC market for a number of years. JPR warns, "new entrants are very important to the long-term health of any gaming platform".

Moving onto possible solutions to the PC gaming hardware problems we see now, JPR says that companies involved are "reviewing their Just-in-Time strategies and beginning to adopt Just-in-Case inventory levels". This won't have an immediate impact, as JPR expects the change to be over "the coming years," but in time it will result in "inventory and sales of high-end products to grow dramatically". One glimmer of light seen by JPR in current PC gaming hardware is in the ultrawide and 4K monitor market, with availability and pricing as good as or better than ever.

JPR president, Jon Peddie, summed up his thoughts on the state of the PC gaming hardware market by saying he expects manufacturers to aggressively stock High-End inventory levels to prevent a repeat of the GPU drought we have been experiencing. He rationalized that such graphics cards maintain MSRP well, can be sold as mid-range products even when outdated, and are thus not a big risk to overstock.