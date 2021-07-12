vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
Intel 600 series chipsets probably good for two generations

by Mark Tyson on 12 July 2021, 11:11

Back in March, HEXUS wrote about Intel's confirmation that Raptor Lake-S would be its 13th generation Core processor series. The 12th gen Alder Lake-S (ADL) desktop processors should arrive later this year, with Raptor Lake-S (RPL) debuting in 2022. Alongside the launch of ADL will be the arrival of the new LGA 1700 socket, supported by the Intel 600 Series chipset. ADL presents a big change in architecture, delivering a mainstream hybrid processor to desktop users for the first time, and it looks very much more likely that the supporting motherboards – Intel Z690 and so on, will be designed to support future RPL processors for desktop too.

Making dual-gen platform compatibility look more likely than ever, Twitter's @Komachi_Ensaka has uncovered a document recently published by the SATA-IO group which outlines a Codename Alder-Raptor Lake PCH-S SATA Controller. The highlighted Platform Controller Hubs (PCHs), with 7AB0, 7ACB, 7A30, and 7A4B device IDs, are probably Intel's 600-series chipsets for desktops and laptops. The name of this controller confirms its use will span ADL and RPL generations.

HEXUS has reported on quite a few information news nuggets regarding Alder Lake, both official and leaks/rumours. Our last report on the next gen processors for both desktops and laptops summed up that ADL would deliver a "significant breakthrough in x86 architecture" with its mix of high performance (Golden Cove) and high efficiency (Gracemont) cores, enhanced 10nm SuperFin fabrication, as well as other refinements. A leaked slide indicated that users would be looking at 20 per cent faster single thread performance, and up to double multithread performance. Intel's ADL processors will come packing up to 16C/24T, with an Xe LP GPU on board (unless you buy an 'F' model). ADL platforms will also support Gen4 and Gen5 PCIe IO, as well as DDR4 and DDR5, and Thunderbolt 4, Wi-Fi 6e.

At the time of writing, what upgrades will be delivered by RPL are not at all certain. However, things look positive for ADL adopters, who might see the shiny new RPL CPUs a few months later and consider them to be worthwhile upgrades.

Posted by ik9000 - Mon 12 Jul 2021 12:26
nope. not buying it. They'll find a need for an extra pin or one fewer pin for “power stability” or such guff when the time comes.
Posted by mers - Mon 12 Jul 2021 12:53
No problem , make a couple of supposed generation changes over a year or two , simples. Amd have always been a better longevity platform bet.
Posted by Yoyoyo69 - Mon 12 Jul 2021 13:15
Intel desperate to reduce negative press, I feel they want to try and nip this in the bud before GPUs release, as they're notorious for poor support/pushing for new purchases.

I'd be very wary of believing anything they promise, let alone say, going from their history.
Posted by cheesemp - Mon 12 Jul 2021 13:34
Yoyoyo69
100%. Its poor support that means I won't be touching an intel GPU. My experience with intel GPU driver issues is zero support and very few fixes.

Say what you like about AMD/Nvidia drivers but at least they keep fixing things.
Posted by Xlucine - Mon 12 Jul 2021 15:06
Remember when 400 series boards launched with m.2 slots that would only work when 11th gen CPUs launched (due to the extra PCIe lanes), and then intel said that low end 400 series wouldn't actually work with 11th gen? I don't trust them one bit - until intel state on the record that their chipsets are good for two generations, then I'll assume they aren't.

