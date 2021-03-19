vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
HEXUS Week In Review: Radeon RX 6700 XT and Epyc 7763 2P

by Parm Mann on 19 March 2021, 16:01

Tags: AMD (NYSE:AMD), Sapphire, PC Specialist, WD (NYSE:WDC)

Sapphire Radeon RX 6700 XT Nitro+

There's not a lot wrong with AMD's reference cooler for the Radeon RX 6700 XT - it's more than capable of taming the 1440p GPU ...

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT

AMD introduced the Radeon RX 6700 XT 12GB graphics card a couple of weeks ago. Representing the fourth model in the RX 6000 Series based ...

AMD Epyc 7763 2P (Milan)

After labouring with practically no presence in the x86 server market for a long time, AMD has built momentum through the release of Zen-based Epyc ...

PCSpecialist Topaz-Pro R

It's a shame consumers can't simply walk into a shop and purchase their favourite components on a whim. Severe and ongoing stock shortages have curtailed ...


COMPETITION: Win a G-Technology ArmorLock Portable SSD from WD

In partnership with the good folk at WD, HEXUS is giving all our fabulous readers the chance to win a G-Technology ArmorLock Encrypted NVMe SSD! ...


Competition closing date: 16 April 2021, 09:00

