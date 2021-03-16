vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
facebook rss twitter

Samsung intros 34-inch Ultra WQHD LS34A650 curved monitor

by Mark Tyson on 16 March 2021, 13:11

Tags: Samsung (005935.KS)

Quick Link: HEXUS.net/qaeqdc

Add to My Vault: x

Samsung has launched a new monitor called the Ultra WQHD LS34A650 curved monitor. At the time of writing it has been listed in Vietnam, but there are indications that it will be introduced in other markets, including Europe, in due course. In brief this is an ultra-wide 1440p monitor with pronounced curvature, moderately fast refresh rate (with FreeSync) and good colour reproduction (HDR10, 1 billion colours). It also features niceties such as a USB-C connection (cable supplied) for signal input as well as extra ports on the monitor like USB and Ethernet.

The panel used by Samsung is of the VA type and this provides characteristically good contrast at 4000: 1, but the max brightness isn't so high at 300 nits. This is an Ultra WQHD panel with 3,440 x 1,440 pixels and a pronounced curve of 1000R. Samsung says its panel has a response time of 5ms, and a refresh rate of up to 100Hz, with AMD FreeSync support. In terms of colour gamut reproduction and accuracy Samsung hasn't shared such stats at this time, only pointing to the monitor's HDR10 capabilities and 1 billion colours. The monitor is TUV certified for smart eye care with low blue light and flicker free functionality.

Samsung's LS34A650 has great flexibility thanks to its array of ports. It could be a good choice for USB-C laptop owners, as it allows you to connect to the monitor via USB Type-C (cable supplied) and benefit from up to 90W charging plus monitor side HDMI, DP, 3x USB Type-A, and LAN ports. With such a wide aspect you might be tempted to use the LS34A650 for PiP and PbP setups, which it fully supports.

The supplied stand provides 120mm adjustment, as well as tilt and swivel but understandably no pivoting. As this has a 100 x 100 mm VESA fixing on the back you can use your own desk/wall mount if you wish.

We don't have the pricing for Vietnam, so aren't able to provide any estimates in dollars, pounds, or Euros.

HEXUS Forums :: 4 Comments

Login with Forum Account

Don't have an account? Register today!
Posted by Friesiansam - Tue 16 Mar 2021 15:11
DisplyHDR 400 requires a maximum brightness of not less than 400nits and is generally concidered not to be real HDR so, I can't see how a display with a maximum brightness of only 300 nits can possibly present any kind of meaningful HDR experience, especially not HDR10.
Posted by 3dcandy - Tue 16 Mar 2021 15:20
HDR10 is the quoted standard and that has no limit on what the brightness is. Don't confuse HDR10 which is a tv/broadcast standard with DisplayHDR which is designed for pc/computer monitors
Posted by Friesiansam - Tue 16 Mar 2021 15:37
3dcandy
HDR10 is the quoted standard and that has no limit on what the brightness is. Don't confuse HDR10 which is a tv/broadcast standard with DisplayHDR which is designed for pc/computer monitors

I'm not confusing anything, I just don't believe that this monitor will be capable of delivering a convincing HDR experience. Perhaps the HDR10 standard is too lax?
Posted by 3dcandy - Tue 16 Mar 2021 15:53
Friesiansam
I'm not confusing anything, I just don't believe that this monitor will be capable of delivering a convincing HDR experience. Perhaps the HDR10 standard is too lax?

It's a totally different thing. It's a way for companies like netflix to get a higher dynamic range to devices that's all…
It's not a standard as such - it's just a way to make sure that content looks ok on a tv screen (we all know that a tv generally is set way too bright/saturated)
Display HDR seeks to make it a standard so you get some accuracy as well as HDR thus minimum brightness etc. etc.