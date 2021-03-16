Samsung intros 34-inch Ultra WQHD LS34A650 curved monitor

Samsung has launched a new monitor called the Ultra WQHD LS34A650 curved monitor. At the time of writing it has been listed in Vietnam, but there are indications that it will be introduced in other markets, including Europe, in due course. In brief this is an ultra-wide 1440p monitor with pronounced curvature, moderately fast refresh rate (with FreeSync) and good colour reproduction (HDR10, 1 billion colours). It also features niceties such as a USB-C connection (cable supplied) for signal input as well as extra ports on the monitor like USB and Ethernet.

The panel used by Samsung is of the VA type and this provides characteristically good contrast at 4000: 1, but the max brightness isn't so high at 300 nits. This is an Ultra WQHD panel with 3,440 x 1,440 pixels and a pronounced curve of 1000R. Samsung says its panel has a response time of 5ms, and a refresh rate of up to 100Hz, with AMD FreeSync support. In terms of colour gamut reproduction and accuracy Samsung hasn't shared such stats at this time, only pointing to the monitor's HDR10 capabilities and 1 billion colours. The monitor is TUV certified for smart eye care with low blue light and flicker free functionality.

Samsung's LS34A650 has great flexibility thanks to its array of ports. It could be a good choice for USB-C laptop owners, as it allows you to connect to the monitor via USB Type-C (cable supplied) and benefit from up to 90W charging plus monitor side HDMI, DP, 3x USB Type-A, and LAN ports. With such a wide aspect you might be tempted to use the LS34A650 for PiP and PbP setups, which it fully supports.

The supplied stand provides 120mm adjustment, as well as tilt and swivel but understandably no pivoting. As this has a 100 x 100 mm VESA fixing on the back you can use your own desk/wall mount if you wish.

We don't have the pricing for Vietnam, so aren't able to provide any estimates in dollars, pounds, or Euros.