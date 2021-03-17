Corsair launches its K65 RGB Mini 60 per cent keyboard

Corsair has been making PC keyboards for gamers for many years now but yesterday launched its first ever 60 per cent mechanical gaming keyboard. The newly crafted input peripheral is dubbed the Corsair K65 RGB Mini and is launching alongside six sets of coloured PBT Double-Shot Pro keycap mod kits for your customisation thrills.

Key features of the Corsair K65 RGB Mini include:

Cherry MX mechanical keyswitches (choice of Red, Silent or Speed Silver variants)

Dynamic per-key RGB backlighting for advanced 20-layer onboard lighting effects with iCUE control

Onboard profile storage (up to 50 profiles)

Full N-key rollover and 100% anti-ghosting

Corsair Axon Hyper-Processing Technology with 8,000Hz polling

Detachable 1.8m braided USB Type-C cable

Size: 294(L) x 105(W) x 44(H) mm, Weight: 0.85kg

The biggest thing about this Corsair K65 family member is its size, and as you can see above it is just 294mm wide, that is narrower than a sheet of A4 paper in landscape. To get by the obvious reduction in size and number of keys Corsair has liberally used Fn modifiers, so keys can be used for quick adjustments - from lighting and profile selection, to on-the-fly macro recording, to media controls – just like with larger keyboards. Whether this function key jiggery-pokery weighs favourably against the reduction in keyboard real estate on your desk is a personal choice. The keyboard shrinking craze appears to be inspired by gamers of certain genres seeking to maximise their desk mousing space.

With the launch of the K65 RGB Mini, Corsair is going big on keycap customisation. As standard this keyboard comes with a set of black PBT double-shot keycaps, as well as an optional Corsair logo Esc key and 'radiant' spacebar, with a key puller provided in-box.

Corsair has launched new keycap mod kits in six striking colour options including Onyx Black, Arctic White, Elgato Blue, Origin Red, Rogue Pink, and Mint Green. In its PR materials it shows the Corsair K65 RGB Mini mixing these sets for some interesting looks.

If you buy the new keycap sets you are getting a full set of durable PBT keycaps with 1.5mm-thick double-shot walls and a textured surface, with optional included O-ring dampeners for a quieter typing experience. These sets aren't restricted to the Mini, as they are full keycap sets also usable with TKL and full-sized keyboards.

The Corsair K65 RGB MINI has a US MSRP of $109.99 Exc. Tax. Corsair PBT Double-Shot Pro Keycap Mod Kits have a US MSRP of $29.99 Exc. Tax.

If you already own the Corsair K100 RGB keyboard, it can be upgraded to Axon 8,000Hz hyper-polling via a free firmware update now available.