HEXUS Week In Review: K100 RGB, TS-453D and more RTX 30 Series

by Parm Mann on 2 October 2020, 16:01

Asus GeForce RTX 3090 TUF Gaming OC

Though not offering the on-paper value of its RTX 3080 sibling, the £1,500 RTX 3090 remains king of the performance hill, providing 10-15 percent more ...

Corsair K100 RGB

Corsair's relentless release cycle may have slowed due to unforeseen global events, but it is once again picking up pace ahead of a fourth quarter ...

KFA2 GeForce RTX 3080 SG

The GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card is a great performer at its purported $699/£649 price point. We say purported because finding any in stock is ...

Qnap TS-453D

"To help contain the virus, office workers who can work effectively from home should do so over the winter." That's the latest guidance from the ...


