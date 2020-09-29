vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X CPU (Zen 3, Vermeer) test in AoTS leaked

by Mark Tyson on 29 September 2020, 12:11

The AMD Zen 3 CPUs launch event is less than 10 days away (Thursday, 8th October) but it has been relatively quiet on leaked specs and benchmarks front. Meanwhile there is quite a lot of excitement building up for the AMD RDNA 2 GPU launch event nearly three weeks later.

Prolific Twitter based tech leakster Tum Apisak has some juicy information for us today though. Tum has shared some screenshots taken from the Ashes of The Singularity (AoTS) benchmark run database which appear to showcase the performance of an unannounced AMD processor, the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X CPU. This CPU is said to be a Zen 3 (Vermeer) part with 8C/16T, manufactured on TSMC's 7nm+ process. Zen 3 is thus expected to deliver the double benefits of a refined node and new CPU architecture.

The AoTS benchmark is put against what Tum judges to be a typical result from a similar Intel Core i9-10900K system. I've found a similar 'Crazy 4K' preset run which makes use of the AMD Ryzen 7 3800X 8-Core Processor to bring an inter-generational comparison to the CPU framerate table, below.

Crazy 4K Batch

Ryzen 7 5800X

Ryzen 7 3800X

Core i9-10900K

Normal

167fps

125fps

136fps

Medium

135fps

111fps

119fps

Heavy

110fps

87fps

96fps

All systems tested for 'CPU framerate' but all packed a GeForce RTX 2080

Remember the AMD processors have 8C/16T while Intel's competitor above is a 10C/20T part. The AoTS benchmark running under DX12 should make good use of extra cores so the above result is quite encouraging for AMD in PC gaming.

We don't have any indication of the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X CPU clock speeds from the AoTS benchmark results and if anything they could end up being better than this tested sample, which is likely to be an ES chip with early motherboard BIOS support. AMD's Vermeer processors are expected to be supported on all 500 series motherboards and some 400 series ones too.

Posted by cptwhite_uk - Tue 29 Sep 2020 12:26
So that's the final nail then, until Intel pulls their finger out.
Posted by Zhaoman - Tue 29 Sep 2020 12:33
So I'll wait a year or two for prices on these to fall a bit and I'll bag one to drop in to my B450 mobo to last me another 4 years. What a time to be alive!
Posted by darcotech - Tue 29 Sep 2020 15:00
These will not work on B350.
Posted by PMMEASURES - Tue 29 Sep 2020 15:06
As we don't have Intels 11th Gen new superfin yet I think those numbers above potentially puts those products in the same performance category so be interesting looks like AMD ahead of the game at the moment but equally Intels 11th Gen maybe in same ball park or slight ahead still hard to gauge but if Superfin 17%/18% better than 10th Gen add that to Intels figures above there maybe still a battle looming.
Posted by Dashers - Tue 29 Sep 2020 15:59
Intel will bounce back, they always do. But AMD should monopolise on the advantage while they can.

I'm more interested in the HEDT space, and I'm thinking that will get some disruption in the next couple of years.

