AMD Ryzen 7 5800X CPU (Zen 3, Vermeer) test in AoTS leaked

The AMD Zen 3 CPUs launch event is less than 10 days away (Thursday, 8th October) but it has been relatively quiet on leaked specs and benchmarks front. Meanwhile there is quite a lot of excitement building up for the AMD RDNA 2 GPU launch event nearly three weeks later.

Prolific Twitter based tech leakster Tum Apisak has some juicy information for us today though. Tum has shared some screenshots taken from the Ashes of The Singularity (AoTS) benchmark run database which appear to showcase the performance of an unannounced AMD processor, the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X CPU. This CPU is said to be a Zen 3 (Vermeer) part with 8C/16T, manufactured on TSMC's 7nm+ process. Zen 3 is thus expected to deliver the double benefits of a refined node and new CPU architecture.

The AoTS benchmark is put against what Tum judges to be a typical result from a similar Intel Core i9-10900K system. I've found a similar 'Crazy 4K' preset run which makes use of the AMD Ryzen 7 3800X 8-Core Processor to bring an inter-generational comparison to the CPU framerate table, below.

Crazy 4K Batch Ryzen 7 5800X Ryzen 7 3800X Core i9-10900K Normal 167fps 125fps 136fps Medium 135fps 111fps 119fps Heavy 110fps 87fps 96fps

All systems tested for 'CPU framerate' but all packed a GeForce RTX 2080

Remember the AMD processors have 8C/16T while Intel's competitor above is a 10C/20T part. The AoTS benchmark running under DX12 should make good use of extra cores so the above result is quite encouraging for AMD in PC gaming.

We don't have any indication of the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X CPU clock speeds from the AoTS benchmark results and if anything they could end up being better than this tested sample, which is likely to be an ES chip with early motherboard BIOS support. AMD's Vermeer processors are expected to be supported on all 500 series motherboards and some 400 series ones too.