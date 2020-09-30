vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
AOC launches trio of 31-inch+ E2 series monitors

by Mark Tyson on 30 September 2020, 14:41

AOC has added three large screen monitors to its "no frills" E2 series. These are the AOC Q32E2N (31.5-inch QHD), U32E2N (31.5-inch 4K UHD) model, as well as the Q34E2A (34-inch 1080p ultrawide). Looking through the specs the trio are only really rather loosely related, offering big screen fun/productivity without breaking the bank. Having said that they do have some welcome common specs I can share in the intro; 31-inch or bigger display, 100 per cent sRGB colour gamut, 178/178° viewing angles, Adaptive Sync compatibility, minimal bezels, 3W stereo speakers, VESA mount options, HDMI and DisplayPort inputs, Flicker Free and Low Blue Light modes, and a headphone output.

The new AOC Q32E2N and U32E2N are good choices for those wanting to move up from FHD 24- and 27-inch monitors, reckons AOC. This pair of monitors offer 31.5-inch diagonal VA screens, with QHD and UHD resolutions, respectively. VA panels are well regarded for inky blacks and they both offer a response time of 4ms. Please consult the table below for more differences / similarities.

Model

Q32E2N

U32E2N

Q34E2A

Size

31,5”

31,5”

34”

Price

£199

£349

£249

Max resolution

2560x1440

3840x2160

2560x1080

Refresh Rate

75Hz

60Hz

75Hz

Screen Ratio

16:9

16:9

21:9

Frame

Narrow bezels

3-sides frameless

3-sides frameless

Panel Type

VA

VA

IPS

Viewing angle

178°/178°( CR≧10 )

178°/178°( CR≧10 )

178°/178°( CR≧10 )

Brightness

250

350

300

Response Time

4ms

4ms

4ms

 Connectors

HDMI x 1

HDMI x 2

HDMI x 2

DP x1

DP x1

DP x1

Headphone

Headphone

Headphone

Speaker

3W

3W

3W

Power

internal

internal

internal

VESA Mount

100x100

100x100

100x100

Tilt

-6~23.5°

-6~23.5°

-6~23.5°

Others

Adaptive-Sync

Adaptive-Sync

Adaptive-Sync

 

The 34-inch Q34E2A offers an ultrawide experience but sticks to 1080p (it has 2560 x 1080 pixels - 33 per cent more than a standard Full HD monitor). The sizable monitor panel has a 21:9 aspect ratio for those that feel 16:9 isn't wide enough. Unlike its brethren this monitor uses an IPS panel but its colour qualities and performance don't make it stand apart.

All the above monitors come with a basic tilt adjustable stand. If this isn't to your taste you can mount the monitors via 100 x 100mm VESA compatible stands / mounts.

In its email to HEXUS, AOC said that the Q32E2N, U32E2N, and Q34E2A are available immediately, at MSRPs of £199, £349, £249 respectively. Buyers get a three year warranty.

