AOC launches trio of 31-inch+ E2 series monitors

AOC has added three large screen monitors to its "no frills" E2 series. These are the AOC Q32E2N (31.5-inch QHD), U32E2N (31.5-inch 4K UHD) model, as well as the Q34E2A (34-inch 1080p ultrawide). Looking through the specs the trio are only really rather loosely related, offering big screen fun/productivity without breaking the bank. Having said that they do have some welcome common specs I can share in the intro; 31-inch or bigger display, 100 per cent sRGB colour gamut, 178/178° viewing angles, Adaptive Sync compatibility, minimal bezels, 3W stereo speakers, VESA mount options, HDMI and DisplayPort inputs, Flicker Free and Low Blue Light modes, and a headphone output.
The new AOC Q32E2N and U32E2N are good choices for those wanting to move up from FHD 24- and 27-inch monitors, reckons AOC. This pair of monitors offer 31.5-inch diagonal VA screens, with QHD and UHD resolutions, respectively. VA panels are well regarded for inky blacks and they both offer a response time of 4ms. Please consult the table below for more differences / similarities.
|
Model
|
Q32E2N
|
U32E2N
|
Q34E2A
|
Size
|
31,5”
|
31,5”
|
34”
|
Price
|
£199
|
£349
|
£249
|
Max resolution
|
2560x1440
|
3840x2160
|
2560x1080
|
Refresh Rate
|
75Hz
|
60Hz
|
75Hz
|
Screen Ratio
|
16:9
|
16:9
|
21:9
|
Frame
|
Narrow bezels
|
3-sides frameless
|
3-sides frameless
|
Panel Type
|
VA
|
VA
|
IPS
|
Viewing angle
|
178°/178°( CR≧10 )
|
178°/178°( CR≧10 )
|
178°/178°( CR≧10 )
|
Brightness
|
250
|
350
|
300
|
Response Time
|
4ms
|
4ms
|
4ms
|
Connectors
|
HDMI x 1
|
HDMI x 2
|
HDMI x 2
|
DP x1
|
DP x1
|
DP x1
|
Headphone
|
Headphone
|
Headphone
|
Speaker
|
3W
|
3W
|
3W
|
Power
|
internal
|
internal
|
internal
|
VESA Mount
|
100x100
|
100x100
|
100x100
|
Tilt
|
-6~23.5°
|
-6~23.5°
|
-6~23.5°
|
Others
|
Adaptive-Sync
|
Adaptive-Sync
|
Adaptive-Sync
The 34-inch Q34E2A offers an ultrawide experience but sticks to 1080p (it has 2560 x 1080 pixels - 33 per cent more than a standard Full HD monitor). The sizable monitor panel has a 21:9 aspect ratio for those that feel 16:9 isn't wide enough. Unlike its brethren this monitor uses an IPS panel but its colour qualities and performance don't make it stand apart.
All the above monitors come with a basic tilt adjustable stand. If this isn't to your taste you can mount the monitors via 100 x 100mm VESA compatible stands / mounts.
In its email to HEXUS, AOC said that the Q32E2N, U32E2N, and Q34E2A are available immediately, at MSRPs of £199, £349, £249 respectively. Buyers get a three year warranty.