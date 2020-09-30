AOC launches trio of 31-inch+ E2 series monitors

AOC has added three large screen monitors to its "no frills" E2 series. These are the AOC Q32E2N (31.5-inch QHD), U32E2N (31.5-inch 4K UHD) model, as well as the Q34E2A (34-inch 1080p ultrawide). Looking through the specs the trio are only really rather loosely related, offering big screen fun/productivity without breaking the bank. Having said that they do have some welcome common specs I can share in the intro; 31-inch or bigger display, 100 per cent sRGB colour gamut, 178/178° viewing angles, Adaptive Sync compatibility, minimal bezels, 3W stereo speakers, VESA mount options, HDMI and DisplayPort inputs, Flicker Free and Low Blue Light modes, and a headphone output.

The new AOC Q32E2N and U32E2N are good choices for those wanting to move up from FHD 24- and 27-inch monitors, reckons AOC. This pair of monitors offer 31.5-inch diagonal VA screens, with QHD and UHD resolutions, respectively. VA panels are well regarded for inky blacks and they both offer a response time of 4ms. Please consult the table below for more differences / similarities.

Model Q32E2N U32E2N Q34E2A Size 31,5” 31,5” 34” Price £199 £349 £249 Max resolution 2560x1440 3840x2160 2560x1080 Refresh Rate 75Hz 60Hz 75Hz Screen Ratio 16:9 16:9 21:9 Frame Narrow bezels 3-sides frameless 3-sides frameless Panel Type VA VA IPS Viewing angle 178°/178°( CR≧10 ) 178°/178°( CR≧10 ) 178°/178°( CR≧10 ) Brightness 250 350 300 Response Time 4ms 4ms 4ms Connectors HDMI x 1 HDMI x 2 HDMI x 2 DP x1 DP x1 DP x1 Headphone Headphone Headphone Speaker 3W 3W 3W Power internal internal internal VESA Mount 100x100 100x100 100x100 Tilt -6~23.5° -6~23.5° -6~23.5° Others Adaptive-Sync Adaptive-Sync Adaptive-Sync

The 34-inch Q34E2A offers an ultrawide experience but sticks to 1080p (it has 2560 x 1080 pixels - 33 per cent more than a standard Full HD monitor). The sizable monitor panel has a 21:9 aspect ratio for those that feel 16:9 isn't wide enough. Unlike its brethren this monitor uses an IPS panel but its colour qualities and performance don't make it stand apart.

All the above monitors come with a basic tilt adjustable stand. If this isn't to your taste you can mount the monitors via 100 x 100mm VESA compatible stands / mounts.

In its email to HEXUS, AOC said that the Q32E2N, U32E2N, and Q34E2A are available immediately, at MSRPs of £199, £349, £249 respectively. Buyers get a three year warranty.