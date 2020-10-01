AMD Ryzen 9 5900X CPU-Z bench shows impressive 1T gains

A CPU-Z processor benchmark run has been shared that has got some hot under the collar. Twitter tech enthusiast HXL (via TechPowerUp) has shared a screenshot of a purported CPU-Z benchmark run of a processor with the code number 100-000000061-08. This aligns with previous OPN code numbers and its thread count (24 threads as seen mid-screenshot) indicates that under test was an AMD Ryzen 9 5900X CPU.

So, according to the above screenshot, the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X CPU is a 12C/24T part and achieves a score of 652.8 in the single threaded CPU test and 9481.8 in the multi threaded CPU test. AMD's Ryzen 7 3700X (8C/16T) processor scores 511/5433 in the same tests, and was chosen the a comparison baseline by the tester.

Some other 1T/nT comparisons are as follows:

The direct predecessor of the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X, the Ryzen 9 3900X (12C/24T), scores 522/8189.

The fastest single thread processor in the CPU-Z online data base, the Intel Core i7-9700K (8C/8T), scores 547/4138.

Ye olde Intel Core i7-2600K (4C/8T) scores 382/1738.

It seems like AMD Ryzen 5000 series processor leaks are coming think and fast now, as we reported on the AMD Ryzen 7 5700U AoTS benchmark leaks a week ago and the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X AoTS benchmark leaks just a couple of days ago. This latest leak appears to strengthen hopes of a significant uplift in CPU performance delivered by the Zen 3 architecture on N7P. It is nice to see some single thread processing benchmark scores which could help AMD steal the gaming CPU crown, at least until Intel can reply with its 14nm++++ Rocket Lake-S in the New Year, or perhaps 10nm Alder Lake-S later into 2021.

Last but not least, remember to take these benchmarks with a pinch of salt. The official AMD Zen 3 launch event is scheduled for 8th Oct, a week today, and we expect to learn a lot about the new AMD Ryzen 5000 CPUs at that time, with the first parts tipped for release about a fortnight later.