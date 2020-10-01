vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
AMD Ryzen 9 5900X CPU-Z bench shows impressive 1T gains

by Mark Tyson on 1 October 2020, 12:21

A CPU-Z processor benchmark run has been shared that has got some hot under the collar. Twitter tech enthusiast HXL (via TechPowerUp) has shared a screenshot of a purported CPU-Z benchmark run of a processor with the code number 100-000000061-08. This aligns with previous OPN code numbers and its thread count (24 threads as seen mid-screenshot) indicates that under test was an AMD Ryzen 9 5900X CPU.

So, according to the above screenshot, the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X CPU is a 12C/24T part and achieves a score of 652.8 in the single threaded CPU test and 9481.8 in the multi threaded CPU test. AMD's Ryzen 7 3700X (8C/16T) processor scores 511/5433 in the same tests, and was chosen the a comparison baseline by the tester.

Some other 1T/nT comparisons are as follows:

  • The direct predecessor of the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X, the Ryzen 9 3900X (12C/24T), scores 522/8189.
  • The fastest single thread processor in the CPU-Z online data base, the Intel Core i7-9700K (8C/8T), scores 547/4138.
  • Ye olde Intel Core i7-2600K (4C/8T) scores 382/1738.

It seems like AMD Ryzen 5000 series processor leaks are coming think and fast now, as we reported on the AMD Ryzen 7 5700U AoTS benchmark leaks a week ago and the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X AoTS benchmark leaks just a couple of days ago. This latest leak appears to strengthen hopes of a significant uplift in CPU performance delivered by the Zen 3 architecture on N7P. It is nice to see some single thread processing benchmark scores which could help AMD steal the gaming CPU crown, at least until Intel can reply with its 14nm++++ Rocket Lake-S in the New Year, or perhaps 10nm Alder Lake-S later into 2021.

Last but not least, remember to take these benchmarks with a pinch of salt. The official AMD Zen 3 launch event is scheduled for 8th Oct, a week today, and we expect to learn a lot about the new AMD Ryzen 5000 CPUs at that time, with the first parts tipped for release about a fortnight later.

HEXUS Forums :: 22 Comments

Posted by Terbinator - Thu 01 Oct 2020 12:51
Is there 100% no new chipset with these?

Happy to make the jump from Z170 but I don't want to invest heavily for X670 to roll out next year with DDR5 and other goodies.
Posted by LSG501 - Thu 01 Oct 2020 13:05
Terbinator
Is there 100% no new chipset with these?

Happy to make the jump from Z170 but I don't want to invest heavily for X670 to roll out next year with DDR5 and other goodies.

Rumours suggest ‘next year’ is ddr5, this one ‘should’ be ddr4 still. I'm kind of in the same boat but honestly there will always be ‘something new’ around the corner.
Posted by Spud1 - Thu 01 Oct 2020 13:22
Looks positive!

Could be a good year for AMD - if the rumours are true, they will finally have some competitive GPUs, and if the scores here are reflected in the real world, CPUs that actually make sense to buy.

looking forward to seeing how these play out in the real world!
Posted by kompukare - Thu 01 Oct 2020 13:44
LSG501
Rumours suggest ‘next year’ is ddr5, this one ‘should’ be ddr4 still. I'm kind of in the same boat but honestly there will always be ‘something new’ around the corner.

(Because I have to keep banging on about this…), what are the projections of DDR5 prices for next year?
“Future proofing” is all very well, but if the cost per GB of DDR5 is going to be double of DDR4 for the first few years then somebody else can pay the early adopters fee. Especially since I recently upgraded my old Ivy Bridge system to 32GB, so any new system to be worthwhile would probably have to start at 64GB…
Posted by deksman2 - Thu 01 Oct 2020 13:55
LSG501
Terbinator
Is there 100% no new chipset with these?

Happy to make the jump from Z170 but I don't want to invest heavily for X670 to roll out next year with DDR5 and other goodies.

Rumours suggest ‘next year’ is ddr5, this one ‘should’ be ddr4 still. I'm kind of in the same boat but honestly there will always be ‘something new’ around the corner.


There are no ‘rumors’ about this.
AMD confirmed that Zen 3 will be coming to B550/X570 mobos and extended support for B450/X470 mobos as well (oddly enough, they did not include support for B350/X370 mobos out of concerns that the ROM chips are too small - which is not the case, as mobo OEM's could write support into the older mobos too if they got rid of say Zen 1 and lefts for example Zen+ and Zen 2).

