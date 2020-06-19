vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
HEXUS Week In Review: G-Master GB3461WQSU and B550 Aorus Pro

by Parm Mann on 19 June 2020, 16:01

LATEST REVIEWS

iiyama G-Master GB3461WQSU Red Eagle

There's plenty of buzz surrounding iiyama's latest release, the G-Master GB3461WQSU Red Eagle, and rightly so. The name doesn't exactly roll off the tongue, but ...

B550 Aorus Pro

AMD has made a strong case for choosing one of its many Ryzen processors for your next desktop build. Spanning from four cores to 16 ...

Corsair One a100

We've often wondered what it might take for AMD to get system builders on board when rival Intel is known to have dominated the market ...

Elgato Wave:1

Elgato has established itself as a go-to brand for content creators and streamers wanting to up their game, and following a 2018 acquisition by Corsair, ...


