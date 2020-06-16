vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
facebook rss twitter

AMD to extend Ryzen 3000 CPU life cycle, according to report

by Mark Tyson on 16 June 2020, 13:12

Tags: AMD (NYSE:AMD)

Quick Link: HEXUS.net/qaemd5

Add to My Vault: x

An eyebrow raising report about AMD rescheduling the launch of its Zen 3-based Ryzen 4000 series of CPUs has been published by Taiwan's DigiTimes. The English language version of the article is behind a pay-wall but the Chinese language report is here in full, with a better-than-Google-translation available via Twitter's Retired Engineer, which is worth a look (it will prevent confusion between AMD and Supermicro brands (which share same/similar Chinese character names and Google mistranslates)).

The big news in the article, if true (remember this is industry gossip), is that AMD will be extending the lifecycle of its Ryzen 3000 series of desktop CPUs. How is it doing this? Well, it intends to launch the 'Matisse Refresh' processors very shortly - the Ryzen 3000XT series, then it will help partners widen the range of motherboards available, and then sit on its hands…

According to the report, once the Ryzen 3000XT parts are out, AMD will be "quietly confident" in its existing market leading CPU offerings - enough to push back on its plans to roll-out the Zen 3-based Ryzen 4000 'Vermeer' CPUs. To quote the translations from Retired Engineer, "AMD is extending its (Ryzen 3000) lifecycle, and definitely will not be launching the next-gen Ryzen 4000 series, based on Zen 3 architecture".

In its most recent investor slides, published about a week or so ago, AMD reiterated its CPU roadmap with Zen 3 on 7nm, and Zen 4 on 5nm. This official statement consigned some earlier 'Zen 3 on 5nm' rumours to the dustbin, but DigiTimes is again suggesting that Zen 3 might "be changed to 5nm EUV process" ahead of launch. The Taiwanese grapevine is currently saying that "the earliest Ryzen 4000 series will enter mass production is the end of 2020," followed by a launch in January 2021 at CES, Las Vegas.

AMD has been able to make these adjustments thanks to both the "mediocre performance of Intel's Comet Lake," and TSMC's faster than expected progress and capacity left vacant by Huawei HiSilicon. Meanwhile, Intel will release yet another 14nm desktop processor family dubbed Rocket Lake no earlier than the end of 2020, and it won't be until the arrival of Alder Lake on 10nm in 2021 that Intel will be able to put up a convincing fight, so the story goes.

As always, please take these industry rumours with a pinch of salt.

HEXUS Forums :: 13 Comments

Login with Forum Account

Don't have an account? Register today!
Posted by [GSV]Trig - Tue 16 Jun 2020 14:04
No great shock, given they've just refreshed certain models with the XT.
Posted by LSG501 - Tue 16 Jun 2020 14:31
Well looks like I won't be upgrading this year if that's the case. More time to save I suppose, at this rate maybe I will be going threadripper instead lol.

Having said that, if I was AMD, I'd be pushing out as much as I can as fast as I can because as much as I like to see AMD on top for a change, I'd never be underestimating the sheer financial clout that Intel has to speed up development….
Posted by [GSV]Trig - Tue 16 Jun 2020 14:39
I've not long upgraded my main rig, but now that 500 series chipset is out I'm hoping to pick up a 450 based iTX board for my server refresh, add to that one of the AM4 G series chips that'll give me a smaller case (Node 304) and something a bit newer than my existing box (i5-3470/Node 804) so silver linings and all that..
Posted by 3dcandy - Tue 16 Jun 2020 14:41
LSG501
Well looks like I won't be upgrading this year if that's the case. More time to save I suppose, at this rate maybe I will be going threadripper instead lol.

Having said that, if I was AMD, I'd be pushing out as much as I can as fast as I can because as much as I like to see AMD on top for a change, I'd never be underestimating the sheer financial clout that Intel has to speed up development….

Threadripper is kinda being deprecated though…
Posted by CAT-THE-FIFTH - Tue 16 Jun 2020 14:42
'[GSV
Trig;4220788']I've not long upgraded my main rig, but now that 500 series chipset is out I'm hoping to pick up a 450 based iTX board for my server refresh, add to that one of the AM4 G series chips that'll give me a smaller case (Node 304) and something a bit newer than my existing box (i5-3470/Node 804) so silver linings and all that..

The mini-ITX motherboards and SFX PSUs seemed to get harder to get and went up in price a few weeks ago. I was helping my mate upgrade his PC and it was a PITA.

SEE NEWER »