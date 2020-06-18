Apple exclusive AMD Radeon Pro 5600M benchmarked

Earlier this week Apple started to sell its MacBook Pro 16 with a new, more powerful, GPU option. In addition to offering configurations with options for AMD Radeon Pro 5300M (4GB), Radeon Pro 5500M (up to 8GB) GPUs, Apple added the AMD Radeon Pro 5600M as an option (£700 or £800 extra, depending upon base spec). This new mobile graphics option from AMD features the Navi 12 GPU with 40CUs, for 2,560SPs, and 8GB of HBM2 for 394GB/s bandwidth. It delivers up to 5.3TFLOPs in 50W TGP. The AMD Radeon Pro 5600M is an Apple laptop exclusive part.

Apple tends to announce things and make them available pretty quickly, and the upgraded GPU option MacBook Pro 16 is a case in point as 'everyday folk' are already getting their hands on these devices. Naturally, tech enthusiasts are testing these devices to see what extra GPU performance is actually delivered - Apple only provided some basic app performance comparisons for its marketing. The first out of the gate appears to be Max Tech on YouTube, via VideoCardz.

As you can see above, Max Tech chose quite a wide array of tests, some of which are available on PC too. He offered up charts and comparisons against other MacBooks and iMacs, making note of the GPUs in the comparisons, whether they be Navi or Vega, etc. Familiar benchmarks like Unigine Heaven, GFXBench and Geekbench were run, and application acceleration tests in Apple's Final Cut video editor featured. The tester observed GPU temperatures stayed below 80 degrees C.

Click to zoom charts

If you have read this far you might be interested to see actual gaming tests, and Max Tech promises these are on the way, and "coming soon". You can visit the channel here to check if it has been uploaded. When I spot it I will add it below.