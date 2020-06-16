AMD introduces Ryzen 9 3900XT, Ryzen 7 3800XT, Ryzen 5 3600XT

In a widely reported move, AMD has today announced three additions to the 3rd Generation Ryzen desktop family. Augmenting the existing eight Zen 2-based 3000-series chips are the Ryzen 9 3900XT (12C24T), Ryzen 7 3800XT (8C16T), and Ryzen 5 3600XT (6C12T). Here is how they fit into the wider landscape.

Desktop AMD Ryzen product range Model Cores / Threads TDP L3 Cache Base Clock Turbo Clock Process PCIe DDR4 Package Price AMD Ryzen 9 Ryzen 9 3950X 16 / 32 105W 64MB 3.5GHz 4.7GHz 7nm 24 Dual 3200 AM4 $749 Ryzen 9 3900XT 12 / 24 105W 64MB 3.8GHz 4.7GHz 7nm 24 Dual 3200 AM4 $499 Ryzen 9 3900X 12 / 24 105W 64MB 3.8GHz 4.6GHz 7nm 24 Dual 3200 AM4 $499 AMD Ryzen 7 Ryzen 7 3800XT 8 / 16 105W 32MB 3.9GHz 4.7GHz 7nm 24 Dual 3200 AM4 $399 Ryzen 7 3800X 8 / 16 105W 32MB 3.9GHz 4.5GHz 7nm 24 Dual 3200 AM4 $399 Ryzen 7 3700X 8 / 16 65W 32MB 3.6GHz 4.4GHz 7nm 24 Dual 3200 AM4 $329 Ryzen 7 2700X 8 / 16 105W 16MB 3.7GHz 4.3GHz 12nm 24 Dual 2933 AM4 $329 Ryzen 7 2700 8 / 16 65W 16MB 3.2GHz 4.1GHz 12nm 24 Dual 2933 AM4 $299 Ryzen 7 1800X 8 / 16 95W 16MB 3.6GHz 4.0GHz 14nm 24 Dual 2666 AM4 $349 Ryzen 7 1700X 8 / 16 95W 16MB 3.4GHz 3.8GHz 14nm 24 Dual 2666 AM4 $309 Ryzen 7 1700 8 / 16 65W 16MB 3.0GHz 3.7GHz 14nm 24 Dual 2666 AM4 $299 AMD Ryzen 5 Ryzen 5 3600XT 6 / 12 95W 32MB 3.8GHz 4.5GHz 7nm 24 Dual 3200 AM4 $249 Ryzen 5 3600X 6 / 12 95W 32MB 3.8GHz 4.4GHz 7nm 24 Dual 3200 AM4 $249 Ryzen 5 3600 6 / 12 65W 32MB 3.6GHz 4.2GHz 7nm 24 Dual 3200 AM4 $199 Ryzen 5 2600X 6 / 12 95W 16MB 3.6GHz 4.2GHz 12nm 24 Dual 2933 AM4 $229 Ryzen 5 2600 6 / 12 65W 16MB 3.4GHz 3.9GHz 12nm 24 Dual 2933 AM4 $199 Ryzen 5 1600X 6 / 12 95W 16MB 3.6GHz 4.0GHz 14nm 24 Dual 2666 AM4 $219 Ryzen 5 1600 6 / 12 65W 16MB 3.2GHz 3.6GHz 14nm 24 Dual 2666 AM4 $189 Ryzen 5 3400G 4 / 8 65W 4MB 3.7GHz 4.2GHz 12nm 24 Dual 2933 AM4 $149 Ryzen 5 2400G 4 / 8 65W 4MB 3.6GHz 3.9GHz 14nm 16 Dual 2933 AM4 $169 Ryzen 5 1500X 4 / 8 65W 16MB 3.5GHz 3.7GHz 14nm 24 Dual 2666 AM4 $174 Ryzen 5 1400 4 / 8 65W 8MB 3.2GHz 3.4GHz 14nm 24 Dual 2666 AM4 $169 AMD Ryzen 3 Ryzen 3 3300X 4 / 8 65W 16MB 3.8GHz 4.3GHz 7nm 24 Dual 3200 AM4 $120 Ryzen 3 3100 4 / 8 65W 16MB 3.6GHz 3.9GHz 7nm 24 Dual 3200 AM4 $99 Ryzen 3 3200G 4 / 4 65W 4MB 3.6GHz 4.0GHz 14nm 16 Dual 2933 AM4 $99 Ryzen 3 2200G 4 / 4 65W 4MB 3.5GHz 3.7GHz 14nm 16 Dual 2933 AM4 $99 Ryzen 3 1300X 4 / 4 65W 8MB 3.5GHz 3.7GHz 14nm 24 Dual 2666 AM4 $129 Ryzen 3 1200 4 / 4 65W 8MB 3.1GHz 3.4GHz 14nm 24 Dual 2666 AM4 $109

The XT models serve to increase the peak boost speed compared to their regular X counterparts. There's an extra 100MHz for both the Ryzen 9 3900XT and Ryzen 5 3600XT while AMD finds a further 200MHz boost frequency on the Ryzen 7 3800XT. One would expect multi-core performance to be about the same. There are no changes in power budgets. We can assume that continual optimisations in TSMC's manufacturing capabilities enables marginally faster clocks. It's a shame there's no Ryzen 7 3700XT because it would make for an even better performance fit in thermally-constrained systems.

More performance for the same SRP, right? That's true, but it's worth bearing in mind that Ryzen 9 3900XT and Ryzen 7 3800XT ship as processors only; there's no capable Wraith Prism cooler bundled as is the case with the regular X parts. It's a choice of enhanced turbo speeds or having a solid cooler in the box. Ryzen 5 3600 XT, meanwhile, continues to be shipped with the Wraith Spire v2. The trio is to be available at retail on July 7 - AMD certainly loves that date!

In other news, AMD also announces the A520 chipset. No technical details are provided, but one can assume it represents the cheapest method for certified Ryzen 3000-series usage. Expect no PCIe 4.0 or overclocking support, though it ought to make a good bedfellow for, say, the budget Ryzen 3 3300X and Ryzen 3 3100 chips. These boards are set to arrive at retail in August this year from the usual motherboard cohort. Last but not least, AMD updates its StoreMI technology with a new user interface and additional functionality from a new caching-based acceleration algorithm.

Overall, AMD polishes the extant desktop Ryzen line-up in the easiest way possible. The extra top-end frequency ought to be most telling in single-threaded applications and games, where the new XT chips should add an fps or two at lower resolutions. Stay tuned for the full reviews.