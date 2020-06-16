vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
AMD introduces Ryzen 9 3900XT, Ryzen 7 3800XT, Ryzen 5 3600XT

by Tarinder Sandhu on 16 June 2020, 14:06

In a widely reported move, AMD has today announced three additions to the 3rd Generation Ryzen desktop family. Augmenting the existing eight Zen 2-based 3000-series chips are the Ryzen 9 3900XT (12C24T), Ryzen 7 3800XT (8C16T), and Ryzen 5 3600XT (6C12T). Here is how they fit into the wider landscape.

Desktop AMD Ryzen product range

Model
Cores / Threads
TDP
L3 Cache
Base Clock
Turbo Clock
Process
PCIe
DDR4
Package
Price
AMD Ryzen 9
Ryzen 9 3950X
16 / 32
105W
64MB
3.5GHz
4.7GHz
7nm
24
Dual 3200
AM4
$749
Ryzen 9 3900XT
12 / 24
105W
64MB
3.8GHz
4.7GHz
7nm
24
Dual 3200
AM4
$499
Ryzen 9 3900X
12 / 24
105W
64MB
3.8GHz
4.6GHz
7nm
24
Dual 3200
AM4
$499
AMD Ryzen 7
Ryzen 7 3800XT
8 / 16
105W
32MB
3.9GHz
4.7GHz
7nm
24
Dual 3200
AM4
$399
Ryzen 7 3800X
8 / 16
105W
32MB
3.9GHz
4.5GHz
7nm
24
Dual 3200
AM4
$399
Ryzen 7 3700X
8 / 16
65W
32MB
3.6GHz
4.4GHz
7nm
24
Dual 3200
AM4
$329
Ryzen 7 2700X
8 / 16
105W
16MB
3.7GHz
4.3GHz
12nm
24
Dual 2933
AM4
$329
Ryzen 7 2700
8 / 16
65W
16MB
3.2GHz
4.1GHz
12nm
24
Dual 2933
AM4
$299
Ryzen 7 1800X
8 / 16
95W
16MB
3.6GHz
4.0GHz
14nm
24
Dual 2666
AM4
$349
Ryzen 7 1700X
8 / 16
95W
16MB
3.4GHz
3.8GHz
14nm
24
Dual 2666
AM4
$309
Ryzen 7 1700
8 / 16
65W
16MB
3.0GHz
3.7GHz
14nm
24
Dual 2666
AM4
$299
AMD Ryzen 5
Ryzen 5 3600XT
6 / 12
95W
32MB
3.8GHz
4.5GHz
7nm
24
Dual 3200
AM4
$249
Ryzen 5 3600X
6 / 12
95W
32MB
3.8GHz
4.4GHz
7nm
24
Dual 3200
AM4
$249
Ryzen 5 3600
6 / 12
65W
32MB
3.6GHz
4.2GHz
7nm
24
Dual 3200
AM4
$199
Ryzen 5 2600X
6 / 12
95W
16MB
3.6GHz
4.2GHz
12nm
24
Dual 2933
AM4
$229
Ryzen 5 2600
6 / 12
65W
16MB
3.4GHz
3.9GHz
12nm
24
Dual 2933
AM4
$199
Ryzen 5 1600X
6 / 12
95W
16MB
3.6GHz
4.0GHz
14nm
24
Dual 2666
AM4
$219
Ryzen 5 1600
6 / 12
65W
16MB
3.2GHz
3.6GHz
14nm
24
Dual 2666
AM4
$189
Ryzen 5 3400G
4 / 8
65W
4MB
3.7GHz
4.2GHz
12nm
24
Dual 2933
AM4
$149
Ryzen 5 2400G
4 / 8
65W
4MB
3.6GHz
3.9GHz
14nm
16
Dual 2933
AM4
$169
Ryzen 5 1500X
4 / 8
65W
16MB
3.5GHz
3.7GHz
14nm
24
Dual 2666
AM4
$174
Ryzen 5 1400
4 / 8
65W
8MB
3.2GHz
3.4GHz
14nm
24
Dual 2666
AM4
$169
AMD Ryzen 3
Ryzen 3 3300X
4 / 8
65W
16MB
3.8GHz
4.3GHz
7nm
24
Dual 3200
AM4
$120
Ryzen 3 3100
4 / 8
65W
16MB
3.6GHz
3.9GHz
7nm
24
Dual 3200
AM4
$99
Ryzen 3 3200G
4 / 4
65W
4MB
3.6GHz
4.0GHz
14nm
16
Dual 2933
AM4
$99
Ryzen 3 2200G
4 / 4
65W
4MB
3.5GHz
3.7GHz
14nm
16
Dual 2933
AM4
$99
Ryzen 3 1300X
4 / 4
65W
8MB
3.5GHz
3.7GHz
14nm
24
Dual 2666
AM4
$129
Ryzen 3 1200
4 / 4
65W
8MB
3.1GHz
3.4GHz
14nm
24
Dual 2666
AM4
$109

The XT models serve to increase the peak boost speed compared to their regular X counterparts. There's an extra 100MHz for both the Ryzen 9 3900XT and Ryzen 5 3600XT while AMD finds a further 200MHz boost frequency on the Ryzen 7 3800XT. One would expect multi-core performance to be about the same. There are no changes in power budgets. We can assume that continual optimisations in TSMC's manufacturing capabilities enables marginally faster clocks. It's a shame there's no Ryzen 7 3700XT because it would make for an even better performance fit in thermally-constrained systems.

More performance for the same SRP, right? That's true, but it's worth bearing in mind that Ryzen 9 3900XT and Ryzen 7 3800XT ship as processors only; there's no capable Wraith Prism cooler bundled as is the case with the regular X parts. It's a choice of enhanced turbo speeds or having a solid cooler in the box. Ryzen 5 3600 XT, meanwhile, continues to be shipped with the Wraith Spire v2. The trio is to be available at retail on July 7 - AMD certainly loves that date!

In other news, AMD also announces the A520 chipset. No technical details are provided, but one can assume it represents the cheapest method for certified Ryzen 3000-series usage. Expect no PCIe 4.0 or overclocking support, though it ought to make a good bedfellow for, say, the budget Ryzen 3 3300X and Ryzen 3 3100 chips. These boards are set to arrive at retail in August this year from the usual motherboard cohort. Last but not least, AMD updates its StoreMI technology with a new user interface and additional functionality from a new caching-based acceleration algorithm.

Overall, AMD polishes the extant desktop Ryzen line-up in the easiest way possible. The extra top-end frequency ought to be most telling in single-threaded applications and games, where the new XT chips should add an fps or two at lower resolutions. Stay tuned for the full reviews.



Posted by =assassin= - Tue 16 Jun 2020 15:27
The 3800XT looks to be the only one with a 200MHz increase for turbo; 3900XT and 3600XT are just 100MHz… will be interesting if they can hold the boost clocks longer too.
Posted by Ryhl - Tue 16 Jun 2020 16:58
Considering the non XT versions are a lot cheaper than their release price, who's going to pay between $40 and $80 for a potential 100Mhz-200Mhz single core boost? Or to put it another way, up to 3% more single core performance for around 20% more money.
Posted by KrisWragg - Tue 16 Jun 2020 17:55
Ryhl
Considering the non XT versions are a lot cheaper than their release price, who's going to pay between $40 and $80 for a potential 100Mhz-200Mhz single core boost? Or to put it another way, up to 3% more single core performance for around 20% more money.

Someone who will wait another few months for them to drop a bit and have it as the last possible upgrade for their X370 mobo? i.e someone like me :)

A 3800XT or 3900XT will be a mighty upgrade from my 1700X
Posted by Aemelius - Tue 16 Jun 2020 18:02
Based on this I think I'll see what deals I can get on a 3700. ( was planning on getting a 3600 for the “family” pc)
Posted by Hoonigan - Tue 16 Jun 2020 18:14
KrisWragg
A 3800XT or 3900XT will be a mighty upgrade from my 1700X

If I was on a 1700X, I definitely wouldn't be considering an upgrade yet. Not unless you really need the additional power for some actual reason.
The 1700X is still a super relevant chip with plenty of life left.

