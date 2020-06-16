Asus ROG Phone 3 detailed in official TENAA filing

Back in Feb HEXUS reported that Qualcomm had listed the Asus ROG Phone 3 and Zenfone 7 as upcoming smartphones which would feature its latest and greatest Snapdragon processor, the SD865. Some months have now passed and it is approaching a year since Asus launched the ROG Phone 2. One might expect Asus to launch its ROG Phone 3 (and Zenfone 7) soon. Now there are signs that the device is close to launch as its official TENNA filing has come to light, via XDA Developers. This Chinese regulatory filing includes device specs, as well as some basic images.

Picking through the source info, I have distilled the following key specs list:

Screen: 6.59-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen with 2340×1080 pixels with under-siaply fingerprint sensor

SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core with OC beyond 3GHz available, Adreno 650 GPU

RAM: 8, 12, and 16GB capacities

Storage: 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB UFS 3.0 storage

Cameras: selfie camera / triple rear cameras inc 64MP main, wide and telephoto array

Ports: two USB Type-C ports, no 3.5mm headphone jack this time

Audio: dual front-facing speakers

Dimensions: 171 x 78 x 9.85mm, weight of 240g

Power: 5,800mAh battery, 30W fast charging

Connectivity: 5G via the Snapdragon X55 modem, 4G LTE, 3G, 2G options

OS: Android 10 with ROG UI

While the TENAA listing is quite detailed, there are some omissions. For example, we don't know if the 'Air Triggers' are present in this new design, if there have been developments in the 3D vapour chamber cooling system, whether the phone can wirelessly charge, or if the host of existing ROG Phone 2 accessories will be compatible. There were lots of accessories for the ROG Phone 2 launched, with four of accessories being types of dock, plus two cases, an active cooler grip, and a specially designed gamepad controller.

Last year Asus teased the ROG Phone 2 for a number of weeks before letting the cat officially out of the bag in late July. The second version was priced similarly to the first, at approx US$900, so one might expect a similar price for this refresh.