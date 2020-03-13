vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
HEXUS Week In Review: TRX40 Xtreme and ProLite XUB3493WQSU

by Parm Mann on 13 March 2020, 16:01

Gigabyte TRX40 Aorus Xtreme

Only the AMD TRX40 chipset has access to the fastest consumer CPU in the world. It's no surprise to find that compliant motherboards start at ...

iiyama ProLite XUB3493WQSU

I love a good ultrawide monitor. For me, a flat, wide canvas is great for productivity, and I'm also partial to racing games, which in ...

Asus CG32UQ

It is easy to see the appeal of a console gaming monitor. Fast response times are an obvious attraction, and with the convergence of PC ...

G.Skill Trident Z Neo 128GB DDR4-3200 (F4-3200C16Q-128GTZN)

Renewed CPU focus on the high-end desktop space by AMD and Intel has heralded opportunities for memory manufacturers to promote high-capacity kits. The TRX40 3rd ...


