Philips launches the 346P1CRH monitor with USB-C dock, KVM

Philips has launched a new curved UltraWide monitor aimed at home office users. The new Philips 346P1CRH monitor sports a 34-inch UltraWide WQHD VA panel with DisplayHDR 400 and a 1500R curve, as well as a long list of attractive premium tech features such as a USB-C dock, integrated KVM switch, a pop-up Windows Hello camera, and an Ethernet port.

Before going on to talk about the frills, let us look more closely at the screen quality. Philips has selected a 21:9 ratio 3440×1440 pixels VA panel for this design. This W-Led backlit curved screen can deliver up to 500nits of brightness, 4ms GtG response time, 3,000:1 contrast ratio, and 178º/178º viewing angles. In terms of colour reproduction metrics, this screen can output sRGB 120 per cent or Adobe RGB 88 per cent, and is VESA DisplayHDR 400 certified. Another key quality of the display, usually watched carefully by enthusiasts, is the vertical scanning frequency range which in the case of the 346P1CRH is from 48-100Hz. Yes, it is compatible with Adaptive Sync technologies.

As touched upon in the intro, the Philips 346P1CRH monitor has quite an abundance of extra features. As well as plenty of traditional connectivity options such as DisplayPort 1.4 x 1, and HDMI 2.0 x 1, it also offers USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 x 1 (upstream, power delivery up to 90 W). This USB connection provides docking for DP out, USB 3.2 x4 (downstream with one fast charge B.C 1.2), and the monitor has audio I/O and an Ethernet port too.

Multimedia friendly features include; the 2.0 megapixel FHD camera with microphone and LED indicator (for Windows 10 Hello), 5W stereo speakers, and of course the quality display with flicker-free and low blue light modes.

Productivity users might find extra appeal in the built-in KVM switch, slowing you to control two separate PCs connected to this monitor using a single keyboard/mouse combo. MultiView screen modes like PBP and PiP are selectable by the user. Another important factor for home workers is extended use comfort helped by the tilt, swivel and height-adjustable stand (and VESA mount option). Focusing upon energy use, this EnergyStar 8.0 monitor is equipped with Philips PowerSensor to auto dial-down brightness if it is detected the user is away. Philips says PowerSensor can cut energy consumption by up to 70 per cent, as well as prolonging monitor life.

The Philips 346P1CRH monitor is available this month for £499 in the UK.