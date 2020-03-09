Doom Eternal minimum and recommended PC specs shared

Doom Eternal appears to be a highly anticipated title among the HEXUS readership, and who would wonder why with its iconic status among PC 3D games. The Doom series brought many folk over to PC from the 16-bit computers and has inspired generations of processor and GPU upgrades ever since.

Readers will be well aware that the latest and greatest Doom instalment is due to be released at the end of next week (Friday, 20th March). As the release date nears we have seen impressive gameplay video teasers, and most recently info about the idTech 7 engine which can scale to render framerates of up to 1,000fps given powerful enough fantastical future PC hardware.

Most won't be looking to run this game at even a quarter of that framerate but would like to have some indicative specs for running Doom Eternal at a minimum 60fps on those common monitor resolutions of 1080p and 1440p. Thankfully Bethesda / id Software have now released indicative minimum and recommended PC specs, and they are pleasingly low - so many HEXUS readers should be able to run the game at much faster fps.

Doom Eternal Minimum PC Specs Recommended PC Specs Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: 64-bit Windows 7/64-Bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5 @ 3.3 GHz or better, or AMD Ryzen 3 @ 3.1 GHz or better

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 (4GB), GTX 1060 (6GB), GTX 1650 (4GB) or AMD Radeon R9 290 (4GB)/RX 470 (4GB)

Storage: 50GB available space

Additional Notes: (1080p / 60 FPS / Low Quality Settings) Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-6700K or better, or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X or better

Memory: 16GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 (8GB), RTX 2060 (8GB) or AMD Radeon RX Vega56 (8GB)

Storage: 50GB available space

Additional Notes: (1440p / 60 FPS / High Quality Settings)

As you can see above the minimum specs for 1080p / 60fps are quite light for a new AAA game. This is surely be thanks to the extensive optimisation in the id Tech 7 engine. For example, according to the table, you should get 60fps on a system packing a modest 8GB of RAM, with any gen Intel Core i5 CPU, and a card as old (2014) as the GeForce GTX 970, as long as you stick to the low preset.

The next notch up is quite a reach however. For 1440p with high settings PC gamers should be using 16GB RAM systems kitted out with at least an Intel Core i7-6700K or better, or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X or better. Furthermore, you would need an 8GB graphics card like the GeForce GTX 1080 (8GB), RTX 2060 (8GB) or Radeon RX Vega 56 to hit this performance level. Of course there are many levels between these two sets of specs, and Doom Eternal will offer plenty of quality settings to adjust to strike a framerate/visual quality balance.

As well as PCs, Doom Eternal is going to simultaneously release on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. A reputedly impressive Nintendo Switch version is scheduled for later this year.