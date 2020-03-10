Nvidia CEO's GTC Digital keynote has been deferred

It is hard to keep up with all the cancellations of tech events but it seems to be getting to the point where it is safer to assume any given event scheduled for H1 2020 won't be taking place, physically. Event organisers have started to shift traditional exhibition and conference centre hosted events online using streaming platforms like YouTube, mixed with piles of digital bumpf.

Last week HEXUS reported upon the postponement of GDC 2020, and in the latter half of that article provided an update on Nvidia's GTC 2020, which was set to take place in San Francisco. It was estimated that the event would have normally attracted approx 10,000 attendees. Last week the plan was to basically get CEO Jensen Huang to deliver a keynote address online, live streamed. "Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang will still deliver a keynote address, which will be available exclusively by livestream," the green team blogged.

Now even this digital keynote has been postponed. A press release from Nvidia says that the deferment of the keynote is due again to concerns about the spread of Covid-19. "The company will, instead, issue on Tuesday, March 24, news announcements that had been scheduled to be shared in the keynote," comments the official press release. "This will be followed by an investor call with Nvidia founder and Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang, which will be accessible to other listeners".

While the keynote might have moved over to becoming an investor call, streamable live via investor.nvidia.com from 8am Pacific Time on Tuesday 24th March, GTC Digital will go ahead as per the official site agenda. GTC Digital sets out to deliver "all the great training, research, insights, and direct access to the brilliant minds of Nvidia's GPU Technology Conference, now online". Live webinars run on 25th and 26th March, and a library of talks, panels, research posters, and demos will be made available on-demand.

Nvidia hasn't revealed what precisely will be announced at or around the time of GTC Digital. However, it is widely expected that it will debut the first Ampere architecture GPUs. We hope that it goes beyond the automotive, enterprise and scientific tasks this GPU will break new ground in, to introduce the GeForce RTX 3000 series.