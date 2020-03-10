GPD Win Max 8-inch gaming laptop full official specs revealed

Last month we saw some very nice clear renders / photos of the upcoming GPD Win Max mini gaming laptop. This machine packs quite a lot of power into a very portable 8-inch clamshell form factor - it even includes a pair of clickable analogue control sticks, directional and ABXY buttons above the backlit keyboard deck, as well as shoulder buttons. Now a lot of the leaked specs have been officially confirmed by GPD via social media.

Earlier test units were purportedly AMD Ryzen Embedded V1000 APU powered, but GPD changed tack some months ago and plumped for the Intel Core i5-1035G7 to form the heart of the Win Max. Via the Intel Ark link provided you can see this is a 10th gen 10nm Ice Lake processor with 4C/8T CPU maxing out at 3.7GHz. This 15W TDP (configurable from 12W - 25W) processor uses Intel Iris Plus Graphics 940 with 64 execution units. For reference, according to NoteBookCheck, the Iris Plus Graphics G7 parts punch consistently higher than the AMD Radeon RX Vega 10 integrated GPU in the Ryzen 7 3000 series processors.

Other key specs of the GPD Win Max are highlighted in the image above, but for comprehensiveness I've included a bullet point list of specs below.

Processor: Intel i5-1035G7 - 4 cores / 8 threads

Graphics: Intel Iris Plus Graphics 940 - 64EU

RAM: 16GB

Memory Type: LPDDR4 3733Mhz

HD Interface: Socket 3 / Socket 2

Hard Disk type: M.2 2280, HD Size: 512GB

Bus: PCIe Gen 3.0 x 4 / SATA 3.0

Transport Protocol: NVMe 1.3 / AHCI

Wi-Fi: WiFi 6 compatible with IEEE 802.11ax. 2.4G / 5G Dualband. Max 2402 Mbs transmission rate. Support MU-MIMO

Wired Network Card: 10 / 100 / 1000 Mbs adaptive ethernet card

Blue Tooth: 5.0

Interfaces: 1x Thunderbolt 3, 1x USB Type-C 3. 1 Gen 2, 2x USB Type-A 3.1 Gen 1, 1x HDMI 2.0b 4K 60Hz, 1x RJ45, 1x MicroSDXC A2, U3, C10, V30

Keyboard: Backlit QWERTY Chicklet

Touchpad: Yes

Screen: 8-inch 800p Capacitive Touch. Native landscape

Battery Capacity: 57Wh 11.4V = 3x 5000mAh

Adapter: 65W

LEDs: 1x Standby indicator, 1x HD activity indicator, 1x Charging indicator

Gamepad: Official ALPS dual 3D sticks (compatible with PSV ones), Clickable for L3/R3, Separate direction buttons, L1/L2, R1/R2, Panasonic switches

Weight: 800g

Dimensions: ~ 205mm x 140mm x 24.5mm

The specs for this compact form are rather impressive and given the number of ports the thickness might be easily forgiven. From the reddit post comments it seems like a number of experienced GPD users are asking the company to pay a bit more attention/money to ensure that the hinge and battery quality is good. Indeed, cheaping-out in these aspects can drastically shorten a device's useful life. We still await the crucial pricing and release time information.