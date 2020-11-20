vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
HEXUS Week In Review: AMD RDNA 2 reviewed and rated

by Parm Mann on 20 November 2020, 16:01

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT and Radeon RX 6800

The wait is over. Much has been discussed this year with regard to AMD's fortunes in the high-performance graphics card market. Conspicuous by its absence ...

Palit GeForce RTX 3070 JetStream OC

The tail end of 2020 ought to have been a joyous period for tech enthusiasts to take solace in exciting new hardware that helps detract ...

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X and Ryzen 5 5600X

The release of AMD's Zen 3-powered Ryzen 5000 Series desktop processors is important as they represent, for the first time in well over a decade, ...

Fractal Design Meshify 2

Fractal Design's Define 7 chassis is well liked here at HEXUS HQ - it went on to serve as the foundation for our 2020 test ...


