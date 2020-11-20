HEXUS Week In Review: AMD RDNA 2 reviewed and rated

LATEST REVIEWS

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT and Radeon RX 6800 The wait is over. Much has been discussed this year with regard to AMD's fortunes in the high-performance graphics card market. Conspicuous by its absence ...

Palit GeForce RTX 3070 JetStream OC The tail end of 2020 ought to have been a joyous period for tech enthusiasts to take solace in exciting new hardware that helps detract ...

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X and Ryzen 5 5600X The release of AMD's Zen 3-powered Ryzen 5000 Series desktop processors is important as they represent, for the first time in well over a decade, ...