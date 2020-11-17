vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
facebook rss twitter

Samsung reveals its 'do it all' Smart Monitor range

by Mark Tyson on 17 November 2020, 12:11

Tags: Samsung (005935.KS)

Quick Link: HEXUS.net/qaeppc

Add to My Vault: x

Samsung has taken the wraps off its all-new Smart Monitor lineup. It starts with a trio of Smart Monitors split into the M7 (UHD) and M5 (FHD) ranges. The proposed selling points of these screens are that they are versatile and affordable, with the flexibility to be used for productivity, learning, and play. The South Korean electronics giant goes on to describe the Tizen 5.5 OS powered Smart Monitor line as a 'do it all' solution.

Summing up its Smart Monitor offerings, Smasung says that the design has evolved "to meet the new needs of today’s consumers, who are now working, learning and consuming entertainment at home". Thus any new Smart Monitor model will offer "powerful mobile and PC connectivity, remote home office and learning features as well as Smart Hub, a comprehensive entertainment hub, similar to Samsung’s built-in Smart TV platform".

Providing some less abstract use cases, Samsung says that you can cast/share screens from smart devices using Tap View, App Casting or Apple AirPlay 2. If you are already in the Samsung mobile ecosystem with necessary supporting hardware (like owning a Galaxy Note20) the productivity integration of Samsung Dex might appeal to you. Even without a computer or mobile you will be able to fire up Microsoft Office 365 applications via the monitor's Wi-Fi connection and view, edit and save documents in the cloud. Furthermore, Remote Access allows Smart Screen users to access files or view content from a PC/laptop situated anywhere else, as long as it is online.

Wired connectivity is afforded by conventional wired display connectors like HDMI 2.0 but the pricier M7 model has USB-C port for video, data transfers, and 65W charging too.

Beyond the above mentioned extended features the Smart Monitor can work as a pretty standard (but smallish) Smart TV with the Tizen OS supporting all the popular streaming apps like Netflix, Prime, Apple TV, Hulu, and YouTube – with more available for download.

Making these screens more like monitors than TV substitutes are the limited sizes available. The Samsung Smart Monitor M7 is a 32-inch UHD model, while the Smart Monitor M5 is available as a 27- or 32-inch FHD model.

These are the only tech specs I could find at the time of writing..

Who will buy one of these? The new Smart Monitors might be useful for their 'do it all' qualities in a small studio apartment or bedroom perhaps. Thankfully Samsung hasn't gone overboard with the pricing, with the 32-inch M7 UHD model available from December priced at around US$400, and the 27- and 32-inch M5 FHD variants available later this month for US$230 and $280, respectively.

HEXUS Forums :: 4 Comments

Login with Forum Account

Don't have an account? Register today!
Posted by Saracen999 - Tue 17 Nov 2020 12:20
This strikes me a bit as Jack of all trades, master of none.

Okay, as a second, maybe bedroom, TV this might just about pass muster. But I'd say my TV requirements are very much on the undemanding end of today's market (judging by what's on offer in shops) and 32" doesn't even cut it for me as a main TV. As for a monitor, my main criteria would be colour accuracy, image quality and sensible cost. Others, I'm sure, would be about refresh and gaming, etc.

I like the idea of one-size-fits-all needs, but I'm not convinced this meets it.
Posted by Zhaoman - Tue 17 Nov 2020 12:50
Having gotten used to high pixel densities in phones and laptops, I can't get used to a screen larger than 27in that isn't 4k. Even a 32in 4k monitor starts to look a bit blocky. That 32in 1080p monitor sounds horrific for this day and age.
Posted by Ballantin - Tue 17 Nov 2020 13:33
I don't see a DP connector listed. That will exclude a lot of people wanting it as a computer/entertainment screen.
They call it a monitor but to me it looks more like an small TV without a tuner.
Posted by DanceswithUnix - Tue 17 Nov 2020 13:43
Ballantin
They call it a monitor but to me it looks more like an small TV without a tuner.

I haven't used a TV's tuner for probably years now. Works for me.