AMD Radeon RX 6800 and RX 6800 XT stock levels disarmingly low

by Tarinder Sandhu on 18 November 2020, 17:59

Frank may well have grabbed himself one, but stock of AMD's Radeon RX 6800 XT and RX 6800 is pitifully thin on the ground. Be a good sport and give Andre his sawbuck.

Hardly surprising, you might say, in the year of severe constraint and scalping, but AMD's launch is no better than Nvidia's. It's only fair to call out the red team when we've had a pop at the green, and the word paper comes to mind after perusing the usual etailer suspects. The real loser is you, the gaming enthusiast.

It's difficult to review products with an advertised SRP with due knowledge that the end-user price is almost guaranteed to be higher, by a significant margin, for the reasons illuminated above. There must be a better way of circumventing scalpers.

It's still fair to say AMD is back in the high-end PC graphics game with Big Navi, but what we'd really like to know is if anyone from our community, and beyond, has actually secured one on the day of launch? Feels like too much money is chasing too few products.

I wonder what this quartet of fancy graphics can fetch right now?

Posted by Tunnah - Wed 18 Nov 2020 18:45
I've been wondering about this. irl I know maybe a dozen or so people really into PCs and literally all of them were waiting on the 3080. I know it's daft to draw conclusions from such a small sample size but it seems like graphics cards this year have been something everyone was waiting for, especially when you factor in how much of a joke the 20 series was.

Combine the wait for a better card with one coming in for WAY less money than expected (it seemed everyone was expecting 900-1000 quid) and you've just got huge demand
Posted by 3dcandy - Wed 18 Nov 2020 19:00
I'm hearing that we in the UK got the short stick with both the red and green launches as both companies believe we would take it better than the US for example….

Also the phrase cos you are in lockdown in the UK has been mentioned a few times
Posted by JamesP91 - Wed 18 Nov 2020 19:17
Am still hoping against hope that I can get hold of a 6800XT this year, but I expect to be disappointed. Also waiting for the 5600X to come into stock, for everything else I'm waiting to see what Black Friday has to offer.
Posted by Iota - Wed 18 Nov 2020 19:21
Tunnah
especially when you factor in how much of a joke the 20 series was.

Actually, that's looking like great value for money by comparison to the latest launches. Considering lack of availability has pushed up pricing beyond the MRSP, plus scalpers on top of that.

Also, they were available. With DLSS, I'm not really concerned about performance as it is still perfectly fine (my card didn't stop working overnight). Both Nvidia and AMD need to address supply issues moving forward, we saw similar issues with Bitcoin mining, just because they both want to increase per unit profits, doesn't mean they get a free pass on availability. I could easily swap to console gaming and purely use my PC for the “other stuff” without the need for a discrete GPU.
Posted by 3dcandy - Wed 18 Nov 2020 19:30
Iota
Tunnah
especially when you factor in how much of a joke the 20 series was.

Actually, that's looking like great value for money by comparison to the latest launches. Considering lack of availability has pushed up pricing beyond the MRSP, plus scalpers on top of that.

Also, they were available. With DLSS, I'm not really concerned about performance as it is still perfectly fine (my card didn't stop working overnight). Both Nvidia and AMD need to address supply issues moving forward, we saw similar issues with Bitcoin mining, just because they both want to increase per unit profits, doesn't mean they get a free pass on availability. I could easily swap to console gaming and purely use my PC for the “other stuff” without the need for a discrete GPU.

I think you are not understanding the demand, the hype and the general lack of manpower in a global pandemic to just shift stuff around like you used to be able to do. Just social distancing measures make this a whole heap harder, slower and more labour intensive

