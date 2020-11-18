AMD Radeon RX 6800 and RX 6800 XT stock levels disarmingly low

Frank may well have grabbed himself one, but stock of AMD's Radeon RX 6800 XT and RX 6800 is pitifully thin on the ground. Be a good sport and give Andre his sawbuck.

Hardly surprising, you might say, in the year of severe constraint and scalping, but AMD's launch is no better than Nvidia's. It's only fair to call out the red team when we've had a pop at the green, and the word paper comes to mind after perusing the usual etailer suspects. The real loser is you, the gaming enthusiast.

It's difficult to review products with an advertised SRP with due knowledge that the end-user price is almost guaranteed to be higher, by a significant margin, for the reasons illuminated above. There must be a better way of circumventing scalpers.

It's still fair to say AMD is back in the high-end PC graphics game with Big Navi, but what we'd really like to know is if anyone from our community, and beyond, has actually secured one on the day of launch? Feels like too much money is chasing too few products.

I wonder what this quartet of fancy graphics can fetch right now?