AMD Radeon RX 6800 can OC to over 2.5GHz says benchmark dev

by Mark Tyson on 16 November 2020, 12:11

A PC benchmark software developer has shared some interesting test data, claimed to feature AMD's upcoming AMD Radeon RX 6800 (Navi 21 XL). On Saturday the official CapFrameX Twitter account said that it had run the Radeon RX 6800 through its benchmark and the unreleased graphics card achieved a stable overclock of 2,532MHz.

Below is a larger screenshot taken from the benchmarking tool in which you can read some interesting stats for the RX 6800 under test. You can see that the graphics card was under load for a full minute with a min/max temperature of 54/63°C, and power consumption ranging from 173W to 269W maximum.

At the official Big Navi reveal event at the end of October, AMD provided a hearty helping of information about the first graphics cards in the Radeon RX 6000 Series; the Radeon RX 6800, RX 6800 XT, and RX 6900 XT. If you want to check out the hardware specs and preliminary first party gaming benchmarks it is well worth a look back at that article, penned by the HEXUS editor.

On the topic of the AMD Radeon RX 6800, which was purportedly put through the CapFrameX benchmark, you can see that the reference clocks are; 1,815MHz Game Clock, and 2,105MHz Boost Clock. Official info also says that the TDP is 250W. Enthusiasts and gamers really need to wait for third party reviews of these graphics cards, like those published here on HEXUS, but in the meantime it is very encouraging to see that a reference air cooled Radeon RX 6800 can be OCed beyond 2.5GHz with a modest extra amount of power applied.

The 1440p game leadership targeting AMD Radeon RX 6800 is expected to land at US$579 and will be initially available starting this Wednesday, 18th November, alongside the Radeon RX 6800 XT (US$649). Please stay tuned for reviews.

 

Posted by Tabbykatze - Mon 16 Nov 2020 12:29
Pretty nuts if true, able to hit such high clock frequencies, while being stable and only consuming a smidge more than the designed power envelope.
Posted by HW90 - Mon 16 Nov 2020 12:42
It seems unlikely that AMD would leave so much performance on the table, that would be an odd situation nowadays if 2.5GHz or even 2.4GHz was reliably hit.
Posted by Tabbykatze - Mon 16 Nov 2020 12:51
It seems unlikely that AMD would leave so much performance on the table, that would be an odd situation nowadays if 2.5GHz or even 2.4GHz was reliably hit.

Or they've learnt from their past mistakes of showing the product in announcements at its absolute best (Polaris etc) and having to sandbag.
Posted by 3dcandy - Mon 16 Nov 2020 14:00
It seems unlikely that AMD would leave so much performance on the table, that would be an odd situation nowadays if 2.5GHz or even 2.4GHz was reliably hit.

Or they've learnt from their past mistakes of showing the product in announcements at its absolute best (Polaris etc) and having to sandbag.

Also explains a lot of why NV was in such a rush to release and how poorly the release went
Posted by kalniel - Mon 16 Nov 2020 14:50
We'll have to see what the supply is like. Going conservative might be an attempt to get more silicon in products.

