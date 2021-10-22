AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Halo Infinite graphics card revealed

AMD has announced that it is the exclusive PC partner for Halo Infinite, developed by 343 Industries. Thanks to this collaboration, gamers can be assured the latest Halo title is optimised for Ryzen processors and Radeon graphics. In fact, AMD says that its collaboration went even deeper and broader than that, and the partnership will deliver optimisations to "benefit a vast range of hardware and device endpoints from ultra-high end gaming powerhouses to older and cost-effective gaming machines as well as the entire Xbox family of consoles".

A highlight of the partnership that will be evident to modern PC hardware users will be support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro in Halo Infinite. Many readers will be aware that this high standard goes beyond FreeSync VRR niceties to include luminance, colour gamut, and HDR visual quality assurance. We don't often hear AMD trumpet this very much, but in the coming months it will be working closely with 343i to add ray tracing to the action.

AMD and 343i appear to have enjoyed working together, as they went on to decide to craft the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Halo Infinite Limited Edition graphics card. You can see some photos/videos showcasing this cool looking component above and below.

On the design, the AMD blog says that the custom shroud bears several iconic elements from the Master Chief and his armour, with its reflective iridium gold fan border, the iconic 117 Spartan call sign, and a Cortana-blue light on the rear.

This custom graphics card isn't going to be released to retail, so you can't even race in vain, with the money-motivated scalpers and cryptominers. Instead, AMD and 343i are going to be keeping a stock of these to distribute direct to gamers via various competitions, sweepstakes and promotions. Details of these giveaways will be released in the coming weeks.

A smaller scale promotion is being prepared by AMD, too. From 25th October, AMD will be bundling a 1-month Game Pass taken with select Ryzen and Radeon products – facilitating access to Halo Infinite gaming from day one of its release.

Halo Infinite is scheduled for PC release on 8th December and is currently up for pre-order at US$59.99.