AMD Radeon RX 6600 GPUs listed in Holland and Portugal

AMD Radeon RX 6600 graphics cards have been prematurely listed by online PC stores based in Holland and Portugal. The latter slip-up is most welcome, as the Portuguese listing included some clear product photos from multiple angles. These retailer slip-ups were spotted by Twitter's Komachi, however the links are now dead. Thankfully, VideoCardz captured the listings for posterity.

Sapphire's unreleased graphics card is dubbed the Sapphire Radeon RX 6600 Pulse (11310-01-20G). One of the first impressions you might have of the design is how compact it is. Indeed, while it shares the same design language as the Sapphire RX 6600 XT Pulse, this twin fan design is considerably shorter. For reference, the XT Pulse is 240mm long. From my rough Photoshop calcs the new Sapphire Radeon RX 6600 is 190mm in length, so I'm quite confident it is sub-200mm.

The listings didn't reveal much in the way of specs, so we are still clinging to prior leaks for expectations. In other words, we are still expecting the RX 6600 non-XT to offer 1,792 stream processors, 32MB of Infinity Cache, and 8GB of GDDR6 at 16Gbps on a 128-bit bus. In a simpler summary, you might say that the RX 6600 has 13 or 14 per cent fewer SPs than its XT-suffixed sibling.

The eShop in the Netherlands listed the MSI Radeon RX 6600 Mech 2X 8GB, without pictures. Meanwhile, Komachi reckons the Sapphire and MSI cards will be joined by a Gigabyte Eagle, and XFX Speedster versions. The tipster mustn't have confirmation about Asus, ASRock, PowerColor, or other brands at this time.

AMD partner Radeon RX 6600 graphics cards are expected to become available from Wednesday, 13th Oct. With the RX 6600 XT branded as the ultimate 1080p graphics card, one wonders about the boast AMD is going to make to try and flog this one.