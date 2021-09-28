Boox reveals its Mira 13.3- and 25.3-inch E Ink monitors

The choice of E Ink monitors for PC desktop and laptop users is growing with a new Mira series of screens from Onyx Boox. At the present time, the Boox Mira 13.3-inch display is available for order direct from Boox. The Boox Mira Pro 25.3-inch monitor isn't quite ready, so you can't order it, but at least we have pricing for it.

Starting with the Boox Mira 13.3-inch display, this has been designed as a laptop accompaniment. It has an E Ink capacitive touchscreen with 16 shades of grey and 1650 x 2200 pixels (4:3 aspect ratio, 207ppi). Boox has implemented four refresh rate presents (normal/text/video/slideshow), as well as a front light with colour temperature control (cool or warm).

There is probably ample flexibility here with regard to mobile connectivity, with two USB Type-C ports and one mini HDMI connector. As well as working with PC laptops you can also pair it in extend, mirror, or duplicate modes with MacOS, iOS and Android devices, but you might need various adapters and dongles.

Boox supplies the Mira 13.3-inch display with a magnetic protective case/stand, but there is also the choice to fix it to a 75 x 75 VESA mount. The weight of this 13.3-incher is 590g. That sits comfortably between the weight of the current iPad Pro 12.9-incher (682g) and regular iPad 10.2-inch (487g). Like an iPad, the Boox Mira monitor isn't cheap, at US$799.99 direct.

For desktop or workstation use, some might prefer to invest in the upcoming Boox Mira Pro. This 16-shade E Ink screen offers 3200 x 1800 pixels (16:9 aspect ratio, 145ppi), and for input you can choose between one of each of the following; DP, HDMI, mini HDMI, or USB Type-C. There is a dedicated DC jack for power.

This larger monitor seems to lack touch sensitivity, and no front lighting is mentioned, but it is said to include some speakers. Boox supplies the Mira Pro with an all-aluminium adjustable stand, but again you can decide to mount it to your own apparatus, thanks to 75 x 75 VESA compatibility.

Price might again be a barrier to the Boox Mira Pro's popularity, as it will be $1,799.99 when it becomes available. I would like to try a Mira Pro for my text editing, as I currently use a regular IPS screen with brightness set very low, but would want the 16 shades of grey display to be priced much more closely to a standard consumer monitor at approximately the same size and resolution.

Sources: Boox Mira product pages, Tom's Hardware.