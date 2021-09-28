vacancies advertise contact news tip The Vault
Boox reveals its Mira 13.3- and 25.3-inch E Ink monitors

by Mark Tyson on 28 September 2021, 12:11

The choice of E Ink monitors for PC desktop and laptop users is growing with a new Mira series of screens from Onyx Boox. At the present time, the Boox Mira 13.3-inch display is available for order direct from Boox. The Boox Mira Pro 25.3-inch monitor isn't quite ready, so you can't order it, but at least we have pricing for it.

Starting with the Boox Mira 13.3-inch display, this has been designed as a laptop accompaniment. It has an E Ink capacitive touchscreen with 16 shades of grey and 1650 x 2200 pixels (4:3 aspect ratio, 207ppi). Boox has implemented four refresh rate presents (normal/text/video/slideshow), as well as a front light with colour temperature control (cool or warm).

There is probably ample flexibility here with regard to mobile connectivity, with two USB Type-C ports and one mini HDMI connector. As well as working with PC laptops you can also pair it in extend, mirror, or duplicate modes with MacOS, iOS and Android devices, but you might need various adapters and dongles.

Boox supplies the Mira 13.3-inch display with a magnetic protective case/stand, but there is also the choice to fix it to a 75 x 75 VESA mount. The weight of this 13.3-incher is 590g. That sits comfortably between the weight of the current iPad Pro 12.9-incher (682g) and regular iPad 10.2-inch (487g). Like an iPad, the Boox Mira monitor isn't cheap, at US$799.99 direct.

For desktop or workstation use, some might prefer to invest in the upcoming Boox Mira Pro. This 16-shade E Ink screen offers 3200 x 1800 pixels (16:9 aspect ratio, 145ppi), and for input you can choose between one of each of the following; DP, HDMI, mini HDMI, or USB Type-C. There is a dedicated DC jack for power.

This larger monitor seems to lack touch sensitivity, and no front lighting is mentioned, but it is said to include some speakers. Boox supplies the Mira Pro with an all-aluminium adjustable stand, but again you can decide to mount it to your own apparatus, thanks to 75 x 75 VESA compatibility.

Price might again be a barrier to the Boox Mira Pro's popularity, as it will be $1,799.99 when it becomes available. I would like to try a Mira Pro for my text editing, as I currently use a regular IPS screen with brightness set very low, but would want the 16 shades of grey display to be priced much more closely to a standard consumer monitor at approximately the same size and resolution.

Sources: Boox Mira product pages, Tom's Hardware.

Posted by Saracen999 - Tue 28 Sep 2021 14:40
In the right usage case (like an e-reader) I am a huge fan of e-ink screens. I can read on those for hours with little or no eye strain. I simply can't do that on a transmissive display.

And I guess there might be some fairly niche ‘creator’ roles where a larger e-ink display would appeal.

But, even as somone that spent a good part of my working life writing for a living, there was no way I would consider $1800 fo a 24“ e-ink screen. And the smaller one wouldn't interest me at all. Maybe, in part, it's due to my ”creative process", which included a fair bit of time with the lights low, my eyes shut a voice dictation software doing the grunt work for me. I don't do so much of that now I'm retired, but even if I wasn't, those wouldn't be for me.
Posted by Quartz - Tue 28 Sep 2021 16:44
I'm struggling to think of the target market. Don't most publishers work in colour these days?
Posted by Saracen999 - Tue 28 Sep 2021 18:22
Quartz
I'm struggling to think of the target market. Don't most publishers work in colour these days?

I would have thought so. The only thing I could come up with is somebody like an author, typing text all day. These would be easier on the eyes. But that's a tiny niche.
Posted by Rubarb - Tue 28 Sep 2021 18:36
Quartz
I'm struggling to think of the target market. Don't most publishers work in colour these days?
At that price maybe apple users?
Posted by gagaga - Tue 28 Sep 2021 23:04
Rubarb
Quartz
I'm struggling to think of the target market. Don't most publishers work in colour these days?
At that price maybe apple users?

Pro HP, Dell and Lenovo gear is every bit as pricey as Apple. It's only consumers who think it expensive.