Microsoft Store update enables third party app stores

by Mark Tyson on 29 September 2021, 10:11

Microsoft has opened up its revamped Windows Store to third party app stores, as promised. The first such apps confirmed to be coming to the Windows Store are Amazon and the Epic Games Store. We don't know of any other stores on the way as yet, but it is possible we will see the likes of Valve (Steam) and CDPR (GOG) join in, as well as big software devs/publishers like Adobe, EA, and Ubisoft.

Giorgio Sardo, general manager of the Microsoft Store, confirmed the upcoming Amazon and Epic Games Stores, and said Microsoft was looking forward to welcoming further such apps to its store over the coming months. "Just like any other app, third-party storefront apps will have a product detail page — which can be found via search or by browsing — so that users can easily find and install it with the same confidence as any other app in the Microsoft Store on Windows," explained Sardo.

Importantly, and attractively for developers/publishers, Microsoft's policy changes for the Windows Store mean that these third parties will be able to keep 100 percent of the revenue from apps if they use alternative payment platforms. One exception is if the app sold in the third party store is a game, then revenue will be split 88/12. Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney seems OK with this…

The Verge points out something interesting about the Amazon Appstore integration. If you search on the Microsoft Store, it will include results from things within the Amazon Appstore – this level of integration isn't available in any other third party store as yet, but it is very early days.

Microsoft's more open store policy has already attracted a lot of brands/apps, like Discord, Zoom, VLC, MusicMaker, and LibreOffice – plus Progressive Web Apps (PWA) from Reddit, Lyft, Wikipedia, TikTok, and more. It has even started to let alternative browsers into the store, and both Opera and Yandex are already present.

The new Microsoft Store will be available starting from 5th October, at Windows 11 launch, and it will be made available to Windows 10 users in due course.

Posted by LiGhTfasT - Wed 29 Sep 2021 12:35
I guess its the future and will generate revenue for MS but I cant say i know anyone that uses windows store now.
Posted by Gentle Viking - Wed 29 Sep 2021 12:59
I have looked at the windows store, but there is nothing there for me, and i doubt there will be in the future.
Posted by cheesemp - Wed 29 Sep 2021 13:45
Got to be honest I use it now quite a bit, but I have game pass so its kind of essential. This seems like a good way of bring more users in to the windows store be honest (and with the added advantage of free advertising/revenue).
Posted by Kovoet - Wed 29 Sep 2021 14:13
I used to use it a lot and the only thing I use on it now is solitaire
Posted by Rubarb - Wed 29 Sep 2021 15:46
Ive used it a few time for small apps like zip etc , none of them actually did what I wanted tho so back to using an old copy of winzip that works great and doesn't have to connect to anything to unzip stuff.
I would say 90% of whats in the store is junk.

