HEXUS Week In Review: AMD's fastest-ever APU, petite storage

by Tarinder Sandhu on 6 August 2021, 16:01

Tags: AMD (NYSE:AMD), Seagate (NASDAQ:STX), ASUSTeK (TPE:2357), ZOTAC

AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

There's little debate that AMD builds potent processors for both desktop and mobile computers. Harnessing leading-edge processes enables Ryzens to house more cores and threads ...

Seagate One Touch SSD (1TB)

We've all accumulated our fair share of freebie 4GB USB sticks over the years, but if you've had enough of iffy reliability, poor speeds and ...

Zotac Zbox Magnus One ECM73070C

Who doesn't love the idea of a powerful mini PC? A petite box, sat on the desk alongside the monitor, delivering multi-core performance, high-framerate gaming, ...

Asus GeForce RTX 3080 Ti TUF Gaming

We know what you're thinking. Another GeForce RTX 3080 Ti review for a card that you cannot readily buy. The stock situation isn't as dire ...


