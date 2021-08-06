HEXUS Week In Review: AMD's fastest-ever APU, petite storage

LATEST REVIEWS

AMD Ryzen 7 5700G There's little debate that AMD builds potent processors for both desktop and mobile computers. Harnessing leading-edge processes enables Ryzens to house more cores and threads ...

Seagate One Touch SSD (1TB) We've all accumulated our fair share of freebie 4GB USB sticks over the years, but if you've had enough of iffy reliability, poor speeds and ...

Zotac Zbox Magnus One ECM73070C Who doesn't love the idea of a powerful mini PC? A petite box, sat on the desk alongside the monitor, delivering multi-core performance, high-framerate gaming, ...