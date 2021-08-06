HEXUS Week In Review: AMD's fastest-ever APU, petite storage

AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
There's little debate that AMD builds potent processors for both desktop and mobile computers. Harnessing leading-edge processes enables Ryzens to house more cores and threads ...
Seagate One Touch SSD (1TB)
We've all accumulated our fair share of freebie 4GB USB sticks over the years, but if you've had enough of iffy reliability, poor speeds and ...
Zotac Zbox Magnus One ECM73070C
Who doesn't love the idea of a powerful mini PC? A petite box, sat on the desk alongside the monitor, delivering multi-core performance, high-framerate gaming, ...
Asus GeForce RTX 3080 Ti TUF Gaming
We know what you're thinking. Another GeForce RTX 3080 Ti review for a card that you cannot readily buy. The stock situation isn't as dire ...
Samsung readying 24Gb DDR5 ICs - 768GB DIMMs on the way
And Samsung has said it is ...
ASRock first AMD partner to make a Mini ITX Radeon RX 6600 XT
The single-fan, dual-slot 'Challenger' model appears ...
Aorus P1200W modular PSU features expansive LCD monitor
This 80-Plus Platinum rated PSU even ...
- 2.2GHz Intel Xe-HPG DG2-128EU graphics card spotted
- AMD and Valve work on CPU frequency/power scaling
- Asus x Noctua GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card seen in EEC docs
- Windows 10 starts to auto-block unwanted apps (PUAs)
- Custom Google Tensor chip is "biggest innovation" in Pixel 6
- AMD announces Radeon PRO W6000X Series GPUs for Mac Pro
- Microsoft, Intel tech docs point to October release for Windows 11