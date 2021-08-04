2.2GHz Intel Xe-HPG DG2-128EU graphics card spotted

Twitter-based tech data digger Tum Apisak unearthed some interesting Geekbench results on Tuesday. Within the Geekbench databases, Apisak found a new listing for a test system packing what appears to feature a low-end Intel DG2 graphics card – based on an Xe-HPG GPU with 128EUs.

As you can see from the Geekbench online database entry, the key system components of the tested machine are; an Intel Core i5-11400T (RKL) CPU on an Asus TUF Gaming B560M-Plus motherboard, with 16GB of DDR4 in single channel mode. Meanwhile, the graphics are handled by an Intel Xe GPU with 128EUs, running at a nippy 2.2GHz, and accompanied by 4.67GB of VRAM.

The clock speed achieved by the Xe-HPG GPU is probably the most interesting thing here. It is 40 per cent faster than previous gen (DG1) cards could muster. Moreover, the boost from 96 to 128EUs will surely pay dividends.

Someone commented on Apiksak's Tweet about these Geekbench results being disappointing – with a score in the region you might expect an AMD RX550 to achieve. However, Apisak replied by digging out further older 'Xe 128 EU' results, which seemed to be in line with Nvidia's entry-level but not easy to find GeForce GTX 1650.

VideoCardz came by the same Geekbench results via a different Twitter source, and reckons that this Intel GPU is going to be the "smallest GPU from the DG2 family, also featuring 384EU and 512EU variants". It says that the entry level DG2 is going to be pitted against the likes of the Nvidia MX400 series and AMD iGPUs on Cezanne APUs – which is probably fair with a more modern design featuring a TDP of 35W or below.

Previous leaks we have reported upon roughly sketch out the Xe-HPG graphics card with 512EUs as a GeForce RTX 3070 competitor (and the same estimate from here). Intel's Raja Koduri has even shared images of the Xe-HPG (512EUs) in hand.