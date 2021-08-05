Asus x Noctua GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card seen in EEC docs

There are some signs that Asus and Noctua are going to team up to create graphics cards in the not-too-distant future. Whether the partnership will be an up-front 'Asus x Noctua' billed collaboration and produce something as spectacularly beige and brown as the Redditor RS-kuuskyt's modified Noctua-style ROG Strix GTX 1080, pictured below or not, is the biggest question we have at this stage.

Something which may look somewhat like the above modded card has been listed by Asus reps with the EEC. The last GPU in the trademarks listing is clearly a Noctua collaborative effort, with its 'RTX3070-8G-NOCTUA' product code.

As I mentioned in the intro, this is an interesting collaboration to see occur, but we don't know the scale of it yet. For example, we have previously seen Asus and Noctua collaborate on the Asus ROG Ryujin 240 RGB AIO Liquid CPU Cooler. It isn't a glorious beige and brown creation, the only way you will know that Noctua tech is uses is from looking closely at the radiator fans or the spec sheet.

ROG Ryujin AiO CPU cooler makes use of Noctua fen tech

There is a sign that the partnership could be more up-front with regard to the GPUs, though. The naming is the first indication, and secondly some communications between tech site HWcooling and Noctua, spotted by VideoCardz, seems to point to a high-profile graphics card collab in the pipeline. According to the exchanged emails, we will be hearing more, "hopefully soon".