Aorus P1200W modular PSU features expansive LCD monitor

Gigabyte has launched a new power supply to join its Aorus P-series modular display line-up. Joining the P750W, and P850W power supplies the new Aorus P1200W is the most powerful yet, by far, as well as being the most efficient (80-Plus Platinum rated, the others are 80-Plus gold). However, there is an even more glaring difference – as per our headline, Gigabyte has seen fit to add a large LCD panel. In the fevered minds of the Aorus designers, the concept "Welcome to the Digital Code Era," is the central reason why the display was implemented.

The Aorus P1200W modular PSU's display is of an unknown type and resolution. Gigabyte describes it as an 'LCD Monitor'. From the images of the product, it looks like it offers quite detailed and sharp imagery, and video playback within an asymmetric frame. Aorus has thought up five reasons you might want an LCD monitor on your PSU, as you can see in the image below. The most convincing and practical sounding reason is for digital monitoring - real-time power consumption wattage, current, temperature, fan speed and other values can be displayed.

As well as the sizable LCD monitor on one side of this 150 x 160 x 86mm ATX PSU (same compact size as the other Aorus P-series), Gigabyte would like to highlight the following attractive features:

80 PLUS Platinum certified

Fully modular design

100 per cent Japanese capacitors

140mm smart double ball bearing fan

Fan dust removal function

Single +12V rail

OVP/OPP/SCP/UVP/OCP/OTP protection

10 years warranty (Adjusted according to different regions)

For reference, the modular connectors available to users are shown above, alongside the PSU efficiency curve chart (click to zoom). Gigabyte says that the 140mm fan in this PSU will smartly stop in scenarios where there are loads of 240W or lower, and remain at 20dB or less up to approx 720W power draw. You can compare the Aorus P1200W modular PSU specs with its 750 and 850W brethren here.

Gigabyte has put an aRGB backlit Aorus logo in a wedge section below the display. This can be customised with the RGB Fusion 2.0 software for lighting / sync effects. It doesn't say so, but the same software is probably where you will set up the display content, whether it be real-time monitor data, an image, GIF animation loop, or video.

At the time of writing, I don't have pricing or availability details for the new Aorus P1200W modular PSU with LCD panel.